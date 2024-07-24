Video Games

Once Human: How to get a Growshroom

How to get a Growshroom in Once Human

Ryan Woodrow

Growshroom / Starry Studios

Among the many Deviants available in Once Human is a cute little guy who can help make one of the game’s more tedious activities – farming – just that little bit easier. Set a Growshroom loose on your farm and it’ll plant seeds and collect fully-grown crops automatically, and just his presence increases the growing speed of all nearby crops.

We’ll explain how to get your hands on a Growshroom of your own, as well as the easiest places to find them.

Once Human / Starry Studios

Growshrooms are randomly obtained by picking Mushrooms. That’s all there is to it. Whenever you pick a mushroom in Once Human there is a random chance that you’ll get a Growshroom alongside it, so that means you need to find a location with a lot of mushrooms. 

The exact odds aren’t known, but players are reporting finding a Growshroom after around 20 mushrooms picked, on average. It is all luck-based though, so it could happen much sooner or much later for you.

Best location to harvest mushrooms in Once Human

Mushroom locations / Starry Studios

There are two good locations reasonably close to each other in Once Human where a large amount of mushrooms will spawn.

The first is along the railway just south of High Banks, at coordinates 5400, -6050. As you follow along the rail, on either side there will be several spots where you can pick up mushrooms.

Mushroom locations / Starry Studios

The second is further south, in a cave near Waterfall Plaza. If you exhaust all your mushroom spots and still don’t get the Growshroom, then go back to the teleport tower and change worlds to reset the resource points.

Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England.

