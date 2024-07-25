Video Games

Once Human: how to move your territory

How to move your territory and your base in Once Human

Ryan Woodrow

Once Human
Once Human / Starry Studios

Unlike most other survival crafting games, Once Human doesn’t expect you to keep your base in a fixed location. As there are a lot of things you can only do inside your own territory, you base has to be mobile, which means you can move it almost wherever you want on the game’s map very easily.

We’ll explain how to move your territory in Once Human so you can always be in the perfect location. If you want to know why you might want to move your base, check out our guide on how to get Crude Oil in Once Human.

How to move your territory in Once Human

Once Human
Once Human / Starry Studios

Regardless of where you base currently is, if you find a new spot you’d like to move it to, the process is simple:

  • Press B to open the build menu.
  • Press Z to move territory.
  • Move the blueprint of your base to the exact location you want it and then left-click to claim the area.

The cooldown on doing this is just ten minutes, so there’s nothing stopping you from hopping all over the place, just make sure you’re not artificially reducing your space by settling too close to another base or important structures like rivers, roads, and other buildings. The falter and emptier the space you’re using, the better.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides