Once Human: how to move your territory
Unlike most other survival crafting games, Once Human doesn’t expect you to keep your base in a fixed location. As there are a lot of things you can only do inside your own territory, you base has to be mobile, which means you can move it almost wherever you want on the game’s map very easily.
We’ll explain how to move your territory in Once Human so you can always be in the perfect location. If you want to know why you might want to move your base, check out our guide on how to get Crude Oil in Once Human.
How to move your territory in Once Human
Regardless of where you base currently is, if you find a new spot you’d like to move it to, the process is simple:
- Press B to open the build menu.
- Press Z to move territory.
- Move the blueprint of your base to the exact location you want it and then left-click to claim the area.
The cooldown on doing this is just ten minutes, so there’s nothing stopping you from hopping all over the place, just make sure you’re not artificially reducing your space by settling too close to another base or important structures like rivers, roads, and other buildings. The falter and emptier the space you’re using, the better.