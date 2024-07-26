Video Games

Once Human: all Mystical Crate locations

Where to find every Mystical Crate in Once Human

Mystical Crate
Mystical Crates are rare finds in Once Human with great loot inside. These things are tucked away in buildings all across the map, for a total of 46 in the current version of the game. Finding them all will give you a good leg-up, although it’s no easy task, as it forces you to contend with enemies in every area of the game, from the easiest to the hardest.

We’ll help you out by showing you where to find every Mystical Crate in Once Human.

Contents

  1. Dayton Wetlands Mystical Crate locations
  2. Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations
  3. Iron River Mystical Crate locations
  4. Chalk Peak Mystical Crate locations
  5. Red Sands Mystical Crate locations
  6. Blackheart Region Mystical Crate locations

Dayton Wetlands Mystical Crate locations

Once Human Dayton Wetlands Mystical Chest locations
Dayton Wetlands Mystical Chest locations / Starry Studio via MapGenie
  1. Dayton Hospital
  2. Danger Zone around the Monolith of Greed
  3. Brookham
  4. Coastside Plaza
  5. Rotten Manor
  6. Throughville
  7. Citrus County
  8. Southerland Family Orchard
  9. Overlook Town

Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations

Once Human Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations
Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations / Starry Studio via MapGenie
  1. Eastern Railway Junction
  2. High Banks
  3. Hearst Industries
  4. Gaia Research Center Ruins
  5. Danger Zone around the Gaia Cliff Monolith
  6. Sutherland Chemical Plant
  7. Junkyard
  8. Sunbury
  9. Sunbury Middle School
  10. Harborside
  11. Wild Dog Isle Outpost

Iron River Mystical Crate locations

Once Human Iron River Mystical Chest locations
Iron River Mystical Chest locations / Starry Studio via MapGenie
  1. Alkirk
  2. Greywater Industrial Zone
  3. East Blackfell Junction
  4. Danger Zone around the Mirage Monolith
  5. Refinery Pollution Plant
  6. Ricci Securement Point
  7. Rippleby
  8. Highland

Chalk Peak Mystical Crate locations

Once Human Chalk Peak Mystical Crate Locations
Chalk Peak Mystical Crate Locations / Starry Studio via MapGenie
  1. Alpha Institute
  2. Evergreen Vinyard
  3. Greenlake Hill
  4. Danger Zone around the Monolith of Thirst
  5. Furnace Lair
  6. Holt Town
  7. Rotten Saddle
  8. Gaia Military Base
  9. Silvershore Resort

Red Sands Mystical Crate locations

Once Human Red Sands Mystical Crate locations
Red Sands Mystical Crate locations / Starry Studios via MapGenie
  1. Danger Zone around the Forsaken Monolith
  2. 73 Source Extraction Point
  3. Blackfell Fallen Zone
  4. Blackfell Oil Fields
  5. Alternative Reality Research Institute
  6. Fort Eyrie
  7. Evergreen

Blackheart Region Mystical Crate locations

Once Human Blackheart Region Mystical Crate
Blackheart Region Mystical Crate locations / Starry Studios via MapGenie
  1. White Cliff
  2. Sunshine Farm
