Once Human: all Mystical Crate locations
Where to find every Mystical Crate in Once Human
Mystical Crates are rare finds in Once Human with great loot inside. These things are tucked away in buildings all across the map, for a total of 46 in the current version of the game. Finding them all will give you a good leg-up, although it’s no easy task, as it forces you to contend with enemies in every area of the game, from the easiest to the hardest.
We’ll help you out by showing you where to find every Mystical Crate in Once Human.
Contents
Dayton Wetlands Mystical Crate locations
- Dayton Hospital
- Danger Zone around the Monolith of Greed
- Brookham
- Coastside Plaza
- Rotten Manor
- Throughville
- Citrus County
- Southerland Family Orchard
- Overlook Town
Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations
- Eastern Railway Junction
- High Banks
- Hearst Industries
- Gaia Research Center Ruins
- Danger Zone around the Gaia Cliff Monolith
- Sutherland Chemical Plant
- Junkyard
- Sunbury
- Sunbury Middle School
- Harborside
- Wild Dog Isle Outpost
Iron River Mystical Crate locations
- Alkirk
- Greywater Industrial Zone
- East Blackfell Junction
- Danger Zone around the Mirage Monolith
- Refinery Pollution Plant
- Ricci Securement Point
- Rippleby
- Highland
Chalk Peak Mystical Crate locations
- Alpha Institute
- Evergreen Vinyard
- Greenlake Hill
- Danger Zone around the Monolith of Thirst
- Furnace Lair
- Holt Town
- Rotten Saddle
- Gaia Military Base
- Silvershore Resort
Red Sands Mystical Crate locations
- Danger Zone around the Forsaken Monolith
- 73 Source Extraction Point
- Blackfell Fallen Zone
- Blackfell Oil Fields
- Alternative Reality Research Institute
- Fort Eyrie
- Evergreen
Blackheart Region Mystical Crate locations
- White Cliff
- Sunshine Farm
