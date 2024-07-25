Video Games

Once Human: how to get Scarlet Calamus

How to get Scarlet Calamus in Once Human

Ryan Woodrow

Scarlet Calamus
Scarlet Calamus / Starry Studios

Once Human asks you to keep track of a lot of resources to do everything it has to offer, as some items in the game have more than one crafting recipe. Scarlet Calamus is an important ingredient, as it’s a fairly easy resource to gather and use when making Fruit Tea, which boosts your Sanity. Plus, it’s used in other farming recipes, so there’s plenty of reason to seek it out.

We’ll tell you where you can find Scarlet Calamus easily so you can gather as much as you could ever need.

Where to get Scarlet Calamus in Once Human

Once Human Scarlet Calamus location
Scarlet Calamus location / Starry Studios

The Scarlet Calamus can be found near freshwater sources, meaning rivers and lakes are where you need to be looking. There are plenty of great spots around the map, but we found the small lake that leads into a river near coordinates 6150, -3550, is a good place to start. Around this lake is a lot of resource points and all you have to do is follow the river to find even more places to pick up this plant.

Plus, if you haven’t got it already, make sure you have the Harvesting Sickle on you to double your yields when gathering plants.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides