Once Human: how to get Scarlet Calamus
Once Human asks you to keep track of a lot of resources to do everything it has to offer, as some items in the game have more than one crafting recipe. Scarlet Calamus is an important ingredient, as it’s a fairly easy resource to gather and use when making Fruit Tea, which boosts your Sanity. Plus, it’s used in other farming recipes, so there’s plenty of reason to seek it out.
We’ll tell you where you can find Scarlet Calamus easily so you can gather as much as you could ever need.
Where to get Scarlet Calamus in Once Human
The Scarlet Calamus can be found near freshwater sources, meaning rivers and lakes are where you need to be looking. There are plenty of great spots around the map, but we found the small lake that leads into a river near coordinates 6150, -3550, is a good place to start. Around this lake is a lot of resource points and all you have to do is follow the river to find even more places to pick up this plant.
Plus, if you haven’t got it already, make sure you have the Harvesting Sickle on you to double your yields when gathering plants.