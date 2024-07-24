Once Human: Telephone booth puzzle solution

Video Games

Among Once Human’s seasonal goal is a puzzle that may seem simple on the surface, but has a couple of annoying little tricks that can cause you to stumble when trying to solve it. All you’re tasked with doing is locating four phone booths in the world and listening to the lore they have to offer, but it’s easier said than done.

To help you out we’ve put together this guide that shows you where all four telephone booths can be found, and the conditions that must be met before you can see them.

How to solve the telephone booth puzzle

Once Human Phone Booth locations
Telephone Booth locations / Starry Studio

First, you need to look at your in-game clock, as the booths will only appear between 7pm and 6am. The good news is that the time pressure isn’t a big deal, as all of the booths are very close to each other. You can find them in the farmlands in the Dayton Wetlands. We’ve marked their locations on the map above, but below is a list of coordinates if you’re having trouble:

  • 6687, -4650
  • 6759, -4685
  • 6612, -4711
  • 6696, -4819

Find all four and listen (or skip through) all of the dialogue they offer to spawn a reward crate containing:

  • 200 Energy Links
  • 4 Stellar Planula
  • 30 Starfust Source
  • 2 Controllers
