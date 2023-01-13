One Piece Odyssey beginner tips you need to know before playing

One Piece Odyssey is out now, and all you budding pirates can sail the seas along with the rest of the Straw Hats. In the latest game the crew finds themselves on the island of Waford, a mysterious place where their abilities get stripped away, and they must revisit places from their memories with new events.

Odyssey is the best One Piece game yet, as we said in our One Piece Odyssey review. It blends some classic One Piece humor with a solid turn-based battle system that’ll keep you playing til the end. And to get to grips with that battle system, you should read our tips.

One Piece Odyssey has a bunch of features that aren’t clearly explained, or some things you should keep an eye on while you play, and we’ll be breaking down all of that for you here.