Palworld v0.2.4.0 patch notes for PC and Xbox
Full patch notes for Palworld update v0.2.4.0, available on PC and Xbox
With a major content update already on the horizon for Palworld, we’re still enjoying the benefits of regular small patches to fix bugs and tweak various features. While the next update promises to add four new Pals to Palworld, this patch gives a few buffs to Alpha Pals and some small tweaks to how items work in multiplayer worlds.
We’ll give you the full Palworld patch notes for update 0.2.4.0 on PC and Xbox.
Palworld patch notes for update v0.2.4.0
This patch is 61MB in size and is available to download now on both Xbox and PC via Steam. Here are the full patch notes:
Balance Adjustment
- Increased the HP of all Alpha Pals (larger than normal Pals), including Lucky Pals, by 1.2
- Breeding eggs now have a slight chance to produce an Alpha Pal
- Reduced the damage reduction rate of enemy bosses by 18%. (The HP adjustment above has been adjusted so that battles don't become too difficult.)
- Items and Pals dropped on death can now be picked up by anyone 24 hours after they are dropped
- Items and Pals dropped on death will now disappear 48 hours after they are dropped
UI
- Fixed a bug that notified all players on the server when someone finished or failed a raid
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused synchronization issues when gates were opened
- Many other minor bug fixes
