Palworld’s latest patch is a small one, but you’ll really appreciate the quality of life features it updates and the bugs it fixes. If you’re tired of Pals constantly getting stuck all around your base this patch eases those issues, although doesn’t solve them entirely, plus a few small tweaks to building mechanics and synching issues on the Oil Rig Stronghold in Palworld.

Palworld v0.3.5 patch notes

This update is 116MB large:

Base Fixes

  • The frequency of notifications for Pals stuck in the base was too high, so we have suppressed them
  • Notifications are now only displayed when the player is within the range of the base where the incident is occurring
  • Notifications for problems related to natural objects like rocks and trees will no longer be shown
  • In some cases where a working pal is stuck, they will now work remotely from where they are standing

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a problem where pillars could not be built underwater
  • Fixed a problem where the oil rig turrets were desyncing in multiplayer

Text

  • Fixed a bug where simplified characters were mixed into the traditional Chinese translation
  • Other minor text related bugs fixed
