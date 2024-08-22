Video Games

Palworld v0.3.6 patch notes: Everything in the August 22 update

Full Palworld patch notes for the v0.3.6 update released on August 22

Ryan Woodrow

Palworld
Palworld / Pocketpair

Development on Palworld rolls on, and fans will pleased to know another patch is coming their way. This one is pretty small, with just two notes, but they’re important fixes that you’ll appreciate if you regularly play on large servers, or if you ever find yourself in need of your save-file backup. We’ll show you the full patch notes for Palworld v0.3.6 so you know what to expect.

Palworld v0.3.6 patch notes

Palworld Patch
Palworld Patch / Pocketpair

This update is 88MB big, here are the patch notes:

  • Optimized the data transmission for dedicated servers. This fix allows for smoother participation in dedicated servers with large amounts of data, such as the official servers.
  • Fixed an issue where certain save data could no longer be restored from the in-game backup UI.
Ryan Woodrow

