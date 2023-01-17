Skip to main content
Persona 3 Portable: Magician Arcana Junpei Iori social link guide

Form a strong bond with your teammate Junpei Iori

While Junpei is a member of Sees in both the male and female route, he is only available as a social link if you choose to play as the girl. While you can’t romance Junpei even when playing as the female protagonist, the story helps you learn more about your hot-headed and kind-hearted teammate.

Here is everything you need to know about the Magician social link.

You will have to be level 52 before you can craft Surt, making him one of the easier ultimate personas you can craft. You also have to max out the Magician Arcana social link by talking to Junpei on the way home from school. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Surt is strong against Fire and weak against Ice.

Much like Junpei’s persona, Surt is strong against Fire and weak against Ice. This can be negated by an accessory that dodges or blocks Ice-type attacks. It also has a lot of strong Fire-type attacks, which you would expect for a persona with that strength.

Here are the moves it learns:

  • Start - Agidyne
  • Start - Deathbound
  • Start - Fire Boost
  • Level 54 - Maragadyne
  • Level 58 - Ragnarok
  • Level 59 - Fire Amp
As mentioned previously, only the female protagonist can form a social link with Junpei. The Magician Arcana social link will be started on April 23. Junpei will invite you out after school, and the link will start automatically.

Junpei will invite you out after school to start the social link.

After this, Junpei can be found in your classroom when school is available. He is available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after school.

It is advised that you bring a Magician persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to hang out with Junpei more than 10 times in order to max out the link. As Junpei is available for a long time, his link is one of the harder ones to rank up.

Junpei's social link is one of the harder ones to rank up.

Junpei can call you during your days off, come to you at lunchtime, and can hang out with you as you walk Koromaru. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will. Walking Koromaru with him will award you three affection points for both characters. There is also a chance to meet another character while out.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are:

  • Rank 1 - Choose any.
  • Rank 2 - Let’s go in!
    • I’m sorry.
  • Rank 3 - Where do guys go?
    • You know a lot about coffee.
    • Coffee.
    • Maybe I should give it a try then.
  • Rank 4 - Ramen!
    • That’s not true.
  • Rank 5 - Thanks for the food.
  • Rank 6 - Thanks.
  • Rank 7 - Look who’s talking!
    • You’ll be a great man.
    • Your terrible jokes?
    • Of course.
  • Rank 8 - Ask me anything.
    • You’re on fire!
    • Well done.
    • I think I understand.
  • Rank 9 - Choose any.
  • Rank 10 - Choose any.

