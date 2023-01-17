Persona 3 Portable: Magician Arcana Junpei Iori social link guide

While Junpei is a member of Sees in both the male and female route, he is only available as a social link if you choose to play as the girl. While you can’t romance Junpei even when playing as the female protagonist, the story helps you learn more about your hot-headed and kind-hearted teammate.

Here is everything you need to know about the Magician social link.

Magician Arcana social link: What is Surt?

You will have to be level 52 before you can craft Surt, making him one of the easier ultimate personas you can craft. You also have to max out the Magician Arcana social link by talking to Junpei on the way home from school. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Surt is strong against Fire and weak against Ice.

Much like Junpei’s persona, Surt is strong against Fire and weak against Ice. This can be negated by an accessory that dodges or blocks Ice-type attacks. It also has a lot of strong Fire-type attacks, which you would expect for a persona with that strength.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Agidyne

Agidyne Start - Deathbound

Deathbound Start - Fire Boost

Level 54 - Maragadyne

Maragadyne Level 58 - Ragnarok

Ragnarok Level 59 - Fire Amp

Magician Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Junpei Iori?

As mentioned previously, only the female protagonist can form a social link with Junpei. The Magician Arcana social link will be started on April 23. Junpei will invite you out after school, and the link will start automatically.

After this, Junpei can be found in your classroom when school is available. He is available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after school.

Magician Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Junpei Iori

It is advised that you bring a Magician persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to hang out with Junpei more than 10 times in order to max out the link. As Junpei is available for a long time, his link is one of the harder ones to rank up.

Junpei can call you during your days off, come to you at lunchtime, and can hang out with you as you walk Koromaru. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will. Walking Koromaru with him will award you three affection points for both characters. There is also a chance to meet another character while out.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: