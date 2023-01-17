Persona 3 Portable: How to max out all your social links

Time is very limited in Persona 3 Portable, and making sure that you max out all of your relationships in that time can be difficult. You need to manage your relationships with others and your social stats to get the most out of each interaction.

However, there are ways you can improve your odds. With good time management, it is more than possible to max out all the social links for the best ending. Here are our tips to make the most of your time and maximize your social links in Persona 3 Portable.

Take people up on their offers

In school at lunchtime, people will come up to you and ask you if you want to spend time with them after school. This means that they are ready to go to the next rank, and you should prioritize them above other people available on that day.

If more than one person wants to speak to you, you should go for the person you have the highest rank with, as these are more difficult to rank up with. The exception to this rule is on Sundays. Agreeing to meet up on Sunday not only prevents you from purchasing useful items from President Tanaka, but will not progress your social link. You can instead focus on social links that can be progressed, like Sun or Hierophant.

Don’t skip school

During school you will take part in lessons where two things can happen. Firstly, the game will ask you if you want to take a nap during class. You should never do this, and always choose to stay awake during class. Listening to the lecture will grant you +2 Academics which is a stat needed to start some social links.

The other option is that sometimes the teacher will ask you a question, or ask Junpei a question which he will then ask you. If you give the correct answer you will gain +2 Charm as your classmates will find you reliable.

Finally, after school, if you are tired or have a cold, you should visit the school nurse before you meet up with anyone. Drinking what he offers will give you +2 Courage, though it should be noted that it will not improve your tiredness or illness. These are seen as free stat boosts as they don’t take up one of your time slots and can be done alongside social ranks.

Choose what you say carefully

Each social link will give you dialogue options. Some of these will improve your relationship with your partner, while others can make them angry. By making sure you always make the right dialogue choice, you will max out the social link faster, and have more time for other links.

This stat boost can be further increased by carrying a persona with the same type as the person you’re talking to. This adds +1 to many of the dialogue options which is a huge boost in friendship.

Be careful not to lose anyone

Some people will get lost in Tartarus. Failing to save them before the full moon will lead to them being lost forever. Twice these are people directly related to social links, which will end the link prematurely.

Notably, the person missing on September 12 can stop the Hierophant social link if not rescued before October 4. Also the person missing on October 21 will stop the Hanged Man social link if not rescued before November 3.

The final social link to be careful with is the Fortune social link. Unlike other people, this social link will stop if you do not go out with them every chance you get. Make sure you look for them after school, and if asked out on a Sunday, always agree. Sunday dates with this person will result in a rank-up, and dismissing them will end the link.

Always visit the arcade

Only a few social links are available at night, and you can only visit the dorm or Paulownia Mall. While you should complete social links such as the Strength, Devil, and Tower links at night when possible, particularly at night you will have a lot of free time.

A good place to spend this is at the arcade. While many games cost ¥3,000 the increase in stats is often worth it. Games will increase your stats by +4, while most other options, such as studying in your room, will only increase them by +2. Playing Horror House will reward you with Courage, Quiz Game will boost Academics, and Print Club will increase your Charm. One of these is available every day except Sunday.

Restrict your visits to Tartarus

As we’ve mentioned time is precious, and going to Tartarus will waste an evening. Of course, you have to go to Tartarus once a month, to complete all the floors before the barrier, and to collect lost people. However, it’s best if you limit this to one visit a month.

No more than three people will go missing a month, so you can do this just before the full moon. Try to go a few days before the moon changes though, as going sick or tired into Tartarus is a recipe for disaster. It might take some time, but it is more than possible to climb the dozens of floors needed to get to the next area in a single night, especially if you remember you can heal anytime at the clock where you save.