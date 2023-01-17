Shinjiro Aragaki’s social link is one of the most difficult and most rewarding in Persona 3 Portable. If you manage to max out his social rank, you’ll not only get hold of his ultimate persona, but you can romance him, and even save him.

Here is everything you need to know about the Moon social link.

Moon Arcana social link: What is Sandalphon?

You will have to be level 74 before you can craft Sandalphon, and have maxed out the Moon Arcana social link by talking to Shinjiro at the dorm. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Sandalphon is known for having no weaknesses, it also reflects light attacks, and blocks strike attacks, making it a strong defensive piece. It also has powerful light magic. With boosts, it has a 50% chance to OHKO all foes in a single turn.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Magahamon

Magahamon Start - Hama Boost

Hama Boost Start - Makarakarn

Level 76 - Akasha Arts

Akasha Arts Level 78 - Regenerate 3

Regenerate 3 Level 83 - Salvation

Moon Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Shinjiro Aragaki?

The Moon Arcana social link can be started after September 7 and must be started immediately if you want to max out the rank. This is a female protagonist only social link. Shinjiro can be found in the dorm at night after this date, and you only have to invite him out to eat in order to start the link.

You should invite Shinjiro out every chance you get, or you could very easily miss your chance to maximize this link. Make Shinjiro your priority in order to complete this link, and save him. You must reach at least Rank 10 by October 4 or the link will be canceled.

Shinjiro can be found in the dorm lounge on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Moon Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Shinjiro Aragaki

Shinjiro will rank up every time you speak to him and you don’t need a Moon persona in order to rank up. This is because of the limited time that Shinjiro is available for. However, you will need to talk to him every chance you get, and collect the Pocket Watch as soon as he asks you to do so.

The watch can be found at the Police Station in Paulownia Mall by talking to the officer there. This can be done at day or night and will not advance the time. Once you have the pocket watch, return it to Shinjiro in order to save him.

Shinjiro also has a secret Rank 11 which is completely optional. This is the romance rank and needs to be completed by October 3. This means you need to reach Rank 10 with Shinjiro by October 2.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: