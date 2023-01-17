Persona 3 Portable: Fortune Arcana Ryoji Mochizuki social link guide

Ryoki Mochizuki is one of the stranger social links to maximize in Persona 3 Portable and is only available with the female protagonist. You don’t need to make correct dialogue choices in order to rank up, but rather you have to invite him out at every chance.

Here is everything you need to know about the Fortune social link.

Fortune Arcana social link: What is Norn?

You will have to be level 62 before you can craft Norn. You also have to max out the Fortune Arcana social link by talking to Ryoki whenever you can. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Norn begins weak to Electric-type attacks but learns to absorb these at later levels, making it a strong persona. Its attacks are based on Wind-type magic, which is only found on Yukari in your team. This can make it a strong choice for coverage.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Magarudyne

Magarudyne Start - Wind Amp

Wind Amp Start - Panta Rhei

Panta Rhei Level 66 - Regenerate 3

Regenerate 3 Level 67 - Invigorate 3

Invigorate 3 Level 69 - Absorb Elec

Fortune Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Ryoji Mochizuki?

Only the female protagonist can start a social link with Ryoji Mochizuki, which will start automatically on November 9. He can also be romanced.

Ryoji can only be invited out on certain dates, and all of these result in a rank-up of the social link. However, if you miss a single date, the social link will break, and you will not be able to rank up further.

You do not need a Fortune persona to max out this social link, as you rank up every time you meet with Ryoji. However, if you miss a single date, then the social link will break, and you cannot continue it.

These are the dates and what you have to do to rank up: