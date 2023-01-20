Persona 3 Portable: Answers to all school questions

Persona 3 Portable is half a dungeon crawler, and half a high school simulator, and with school comes questions and exams. Most of these are pretty challenging, but if you get them correct you will be rewarded with +2 Charm for your efforts. Charm is needed for a number of social links including President Tanaka and Akihiko Sanada, and this is a good way to rank up without spending time.

Here are all the questions and answers you are asked in school in Persona 3 Portable.

April 8 - What is Ms Toriumi’s favorite writer?

- What is Ms Toriumi’s favorite writer? Utsubo Kubota

April 20 - What was the style of houses in the Jomon period called?

- What was the style of houses in the Jomon period called? Mud huts

April 27 - When were numbers invented?

- When were numbers invented? 6,000 years ago

May 6 - What do you call water without much calcium or magnesium?

- What do you call water without much calcium or magnesium? Soft water

May 13 - How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator?

- How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator? 1,700 km/hr

May 15 - What’s “pan” in English?

- What’s “pan” in English? Bread

First Exam

May 20 - How would you translate “pan” in English?

- How would you translate “pan” in English? Bread

May 21 - How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator?

- How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator? Faster than sound

May 22 - What's the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?

- What's the name for water high in calcium and magnesium? Hard water

May 23 - Where is the Kitora Tomb located?

- Where is the Kitora Tomb located? Nara

June 15 - It rained last week, _____ it’ll rain today.

- It rained last week, _____ it’ll rain today. and

June 17 - What formed the origins of magic?

- What formed the origins of magic? Shamanism

June 22 - What’s not known as Devilfish?

- What’s not known as Devilfish? Jellyfish

June 25 - What magic is used to look for water?

- What magic is used to look for water? Dowsing

June 29 - What way does water swirl in the northern hemisphere?

- What way does water swirl in the northern hemisphere? It can go either way.

July 3 - Why is Murasaki Shikibu well known?

- Why is Murasaki Shikibu well known? The Global Heritage Pavilion

July 8 - Which sentence is incorrect?

- Which sentence is incorrect? I failed, it’s over now.

July 9 - What law served at the foundation of feudalism?

- What law served at the foundation of feudalism? The Konden Einen Shizaihou

July 10 - What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?

- What is the mystical study of Jewish texts? Kabbalah

July 11 - What title did Taira no Masakado claim for himself

- What title did Taira no Masakado claim for himself Imperial Prince

Second Exam

July 14 - What form of natural magic was used to find water?

- What form of natural magic was used to find water? Dowsing

July 15 - Some Europeans call this Devilfish and refuse to eat it?

- Some Europeans call this Devilfish and refuse to eat it? Octopus

July 16 - Who established the Kamakura Shogunate?

- Who established the Kamakura Shogunate? Minamoto no Yoritomo

July 17 - Which is an example of a comma splice?

- Which is an example of a comma splice? I went, I learned.

September 1 - What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?

- What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero? Superconductivity

September 10 - What do we say after we eat?

- What do we say after we eat? Gochisou-sama

September 11 - Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?

- Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance? The Hermetica

September 14 - Which one of these is not one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?

- Which one of these is not one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons? Can’t let others produce

September 26 - What’s the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?

- What’s the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology? The tetractys

October 7 - Why is a matador’s capote red?

- Why is a matador’s capote red? To excite the audience

Third Exam

October 13 - What’s the number one source of stress for women?

- What’s the number one source of stress for women? Husbands

October 14 - Who founded numerology?

- Who founded numerology? Moses

October 15 - What is superconductivity?

- What is superconductivity? Zero electrical resistance

October 16 - The Ohnin war was one of two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. What was the other?

- The Ohnin war was one of two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. What was the other? Coup of Meiou

October 19 - How many calendar patterns are there?

- How many calendar patterns are there? 14

October 22 - Natto comes from soybeans too. How is it made?

- Natto comes from soybeans too. How is it made? By fermenting them

October 23 - Who was the founder of Theosophy which gave rise to many magical societies?

- Who was the founder of Theosophy which gave rise to many magical societies? Madam Blavatsky

October 26 - Which one of these is not Arabic?

- Which one of these is not Arabic? Wristwatches

October 29 - What is that enzyme called?

- What is that enzyme called? Lactase

November 7 - Fuyu wa tsutomete. I’m sure you know what that means.

- Fuyu wa tsutomete. I’m sure you know what that means. Winter mornings are pleasant.

November 12 - What’s the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?

- What’s the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today? The Upanishads

November 30 - Do you think men did these things?

- Do you think men did these things? They did both

December 7 - Which allotrope is formed by the oxygen atoms?

- Which allotrope is formed by the oxygen atoms? Ozone

December 11 - Which plural is correct?

- Which plural is correct? Cacti

Fourth Exam

December 14 - What year did Dan-no-ura begin?

- What year did Dan-no-ura begin? 1185

December 15 - Which element is found in Ozone?

- Which element is found in Ozone? Oxygen

December 16 - Which rule relates to Lorentz Force?

- Which rule relates to Lorentz Force? Left-hand rule

December 17 - Translate the following: fuyu wa tsutomete.

- Translate the following: fuyu wa tsutomete. Winter mornings are pleasant

December 18 - Which plural is formed correctly?

- Which plural is formed correctly? Cacti

December 19 - Which kind of sorcery was Himiko said to have used?

- Which kind of sorcery was Himiko said to have used? Kido

December 22 - What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?

- What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called? Euphoria