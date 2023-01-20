Skip to main content
Persona 3 Portable: Answers to all school questions

Persona 3 Portable: Answers to all school questions

Ace your exams with the answers to all the school questions

Ace your exams with the answers to all the school questions

Persona 3 Portable is half a dungeon crawler, and half a high school simulator, and with school comes questions and exams. Most of these are pretty challenging, but if you get them correct you will be rewarded with +2 Charm for your efforts. Charm is needed for a number of social links including President Tanaka and Akihiko Sanada, and this is a good way to rank up without spending time.

Here are all the questions and answers you are asked in school in Persona 3 Portable.

  • April 8 - What is Ms Toriumi’s favorite writer?
    • Utsubo Kubota
  • April 20 - What was the style of houses in the Jomon period called?
    • Mud huts
  • April 27 - When were numbers invented?
    • 6,000 years ago
  • May 6 - What do you call water without much calcium or magnesium?
    • Soft water
  • May 13 - How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator?
    • 1,700 km/hr
  • May 15 - What’s “pan” in English?
    • Bread

First Exam

  • May 20 - How would you translate “pan” in English?
    • Bread
  • May 21 - How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator?
    • Faster than sound
  • May 22 - What's the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?
    • Hard water
  • May 23 - Where is the Kitora Tomb located?
    • Nara
  • June 15 - It rained last week, _____ it’ll rain today.
    • and
  • June 17- What formed the origins of magic?
    • Shamanism
  • June 22 - What’s not known as Devilfish?
    • Jellyfish
  • June 25 - What magic is used to look for water?
    • Dowsing
  • June 29 - What way does water swirl in the northern hemisphere?
    • It can go either way.
  • July 3 - Why is Murasaki Shikibu well known?
    • The Global Heritage Pavilion
  • July 8 - Which sentence is incorrect?
    • I failed, it’s over now.
  • July 9 - What law served at the foundation of feudalism?
    • The Konden Einen Shizaihou
  • July 10 - What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?
    • Kabbalah
  • July 11 - What title did Taira no Masakado claim for himself
    • Imperial Prince

Second Exam

  • July 14 - What form of natural magic was used to find water?
    • Dowsing
  • July 15 - Some Europeans call this Devilfish and refuse to eat it?
    • Octopus
  • July 16 - Who established the Kamakura Shogunate?
    • Minamoto no Yoritomo
  • July 17 - Which is an example of a comma splice?
    • I went, I learned.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • September 1 - What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?
    • Superconductivity
  • September 10 - What do we say after we eat?
    • Gochisou-sama
  • September 11 - Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?
    • The Hermetica
  • September 14 - Which one of these is not one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?
    • Can’t let others produce
  • September 26 - What’s the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?
    • The tetractys
  • October 7 - Why is a matador’s capote red?
    • To excite the audience

Third Exam

  • October 13 - What’s the number one source of stress for women?
    • Husbands
  • October 14 - Who founded numerology?
    • Moses
  • October 15 - What is superconductivity?
    • Zero electrical resistance
  • October 16 - The Ohnin war was one of two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. What was the other?
    • Coup of Meiou
  • October 19 - How many calendar patterns are there?
    • 14
  • October 22 - Natto comes from soybeans too. How is it made?
    • By fermenting them
  • October 23 - Who was the founder of Theosophy which gave rise to many magical societies?
    • Madam Blavatsky
  • October 26 - Which one of these is not Arabic?
    • Wristwatches
  • October 29 - What is that enzyme called?
    • Lactase
  • November 7 - Fuyu wa tsutomete. I’m sure you know what that means.
    • Winter mornings are pleasant.
  • November 12 - What’s the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?
    • The Upanishads
  • November 30 - Do you think men did these things?
    • They did both
  • December 7 - Which allotrope is formed by the oxygen atoms?
    • Ozone
  • December 11 - Which plural is correct?
    • Cacti

Fourth Exam

  • December 14 - What year did Dan-no-ura begin?
    • 1185
  • December 15 - Which element is found in Ozone?
    • Oxygen
  • December 16 - Which rule relates to Lorentz Force?
    • Left-hand rule
  • December 17 - Translate the following: fuyu wa tsutomete.
    • Winter mornings are pleasant
  • December 18 - Which plural is formed correctly?
    • Cacti
  • December 19 - Which kind of sorcery was Himiko said to have used?
    • Kido
  • December 22 - What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?
    • Euphoria
  • January 8 - Which one is correct?
    • It’s wrong
  • January 18 - I mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea; who was the other?
    • Circe

saori-persona-3-portable-large
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: Answers to all school questions

By Georgina Young
Mice on the ocean in a rowboat
Guides

Free online games that will keep you busy for hours

By Ryan Woodrow and Marco Wutz
Blizzard Entertainment logo in white on blue background.
News

Blizzard’s China divorce is an ugly one

By Marco Wutz
A young woman wearing a traditional opera costume.
Guides

Genshin Impact: Yun Jin build and materials guide

By Marco Wutz
A soccer player in FIFA 23.
Guides

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man nominees and how to vote

By Marco Wutz
NBA 2K23 digital deluxe cover art
Guides

NBA 2K locker codes: get some freebies for NBA 2K23

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
A scene from a modern battlefield.
News

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2 brings back class system

By Marco Wutz
A city surrounded by dragons and heroes.
News

Age of Wonders 4 announced with 40 minutes of gameplay

By Marco Wutz