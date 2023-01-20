Persona 3 Portable: Answers to all school questions
Ace your exams with the answers to all the school questions
Persona 3 Portable is half a dungeon crawler, and half a high school simulator, and with school comes questions and exams. Most of these are pretty challenging, but if you get them correct you will be rewarded with +2 Charm for your efforts. Charm is needed for a number of social links including President Tanaka and Akihiko Sanada, and this is a good way to rank up without spending time.
Here are all the questions and answers you are asked in school in Persona 3 Portable.
- April 8 - What is Ms Toriumi’s favorite writer?
- Utsubo Kubota
- April 20 - What was the style of houses in the Jomon period called?
- Mud huts
- April 27 - When were numbers invented?
- 6,000 years ago
- May 6 - What do you call water without much calcium or magnesium?
- Soft water
- May 13 - How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator?
- 1,700 km/hr
- May 15 - What’s “pan” in English?
- Bread
First Exam
- May 20 - How would you translate “pan” in English?
- Bread
- May 21 - How fast does the Earth rotate near the Equator?
- Faster than sound
- May 22 - What's the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?
- Hard water
- May 23 - Where is the Kitora Tomb located?
- Nara
- June 15 - It rained last week, _____ it’ll rain today.
- and
- June 17- What formed the origins of magic?
- Shamanism
- June 22 - What’s not known as Devilfish?
- Jellyfish
- June 25 - What magic is used to look for water?
- Dowsing
- June 29 - What way does water swirl in the northern hemisphere?
- It can go either way.
- July 3 - Why is Murasaki Shikibu well known?
- The Global Heritage Pavilion
- July 8 - Which sentence is incorrect?
- I failed, it’s over now.
- July 9 - What law served at the foundation of feudalism?
- The Konden Einen Shizaihou
- July 10 - What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?
- Kabbalah
- July 11 - What title did Taira no Masakado claim for himself
- Imperial Prince
Second Exam
- July 14 - What form of natural magic was used to find water?
- Dowsing
- July 15 - Some Europeans call this Devilfish and refuse to eat it?
- Octopus
- July 16 - Who established the Kamakura Shogunate?
- Minamoto no Yoritomo
- July 17 - Which is an example of a comma splice?
- I went, I learned.
- September 1 - What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?
- Superconductivity
- September 10 - What do we say after we eat?
- Gochisou-sama
- September 11 - Which book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?
- The Hermetica
- September 14 - Which one of these is not one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?
- Can’t let others produce
- September 26 - What’s the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?
- The tetractys
- October 7 - Why is a matador’s capote red?
- To excite the audience
Third Exam
- October 13 - What’s the number one source of stress for women?
- Husbands
- October 14 - Who founded numerology?
- Moses
- October 15 - What is superconductivity?
- Zero electrical resistance
- October 16 - The Ohnin war was one of two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. What was the other?
- Coup of Meiou
- October 19 - How many calendar patterns are there?
- 14
- October 22 - Natto comes from soybeans too. How is it made?
- By fermenting them
- October 23 - Who was the founder of Theosophy which gave rise to many magical societies?
- Madam Blavatsky
- October 26 - Which one of these is not Arabic?
- Wristwatches
- October 29 - What is that enzyme called?
- Lactase
- November 7 - Fuyu wa tsutomete. I’m sure you know what that means.
- Winter mornings are pleasant.
- November 12 - What’s the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?
- The Upanishads
- November 30 - Do you think men did these things?
- They did both
- December 7 - Which allotrope is formed by the oxygen atoms?
- Ozone
- December 11 - Which plural is correct?
- Cacti
Fourth Exam
- December 14 - What year did Dan-no-ura begin?
- 1185
- December 15 - Which element is found in Ozone?
- Oxygen
- December 16 - Which rule relates to Lorentz Force?
- Left-hand rule
- December 17 - Translate the following: fuyu wa tsutomete.
- Winter mornings are pleasant
- December 18 - Which plural is formed correctly?
- Cacti
- December 19 - Which kind of sorcery was Himiko said to have used?
- Kido
- December 22 - What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?
- Euphoria
- January 8 - Which one is correct?
- It’s wrong
- January 18 - I mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea; who was the other?
- Circe