Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2024: all Research Tasks
Adventure Week is a staple on the annual Pokémon Go calendar and this year’s iteration will run from August 2, 2024, at 10am local time to August 12, 2024, at 8pm local time. As usual with this event, things revolve around fossil Pokémon with monsters like Cranidas, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura having an increased Shiny chance.
Of course, Adventure Week comes with all sorts of tasks to complete in exchange for rewards: A paid Timed Research is available alongside some Collection Challenges and Field Research Tasks.
Find all Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2024 tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2024: Timed Research Tasks
The Timed Research Tasks for Pokémon Go Adventure Week will be available exclusively during the event’s runtime, from August 2, 2024, at 10am local time to August 12, 2024, at 8pm local time – this means that if you want to claim all of the available rewards, you need to finish the missions before the appointed time. The ticket is available for a price of $1.99 USD or your regional equivalent in the shop.
Here are all Pokémon Go Adventure Week Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 1
- Explore 2 km: Tyrunt
- Explore 2 km: Amaura
- Explore 4 km: Tyrunt
- Explore 4 km: Amaura
- Hatch an Egg: Archen
- Hatch an Egg: Tirtouga
- Hatch 2 Eggs: Archen
- Hatch 2 Eggs: Tirtouga
- Complete 10 Field Research Tasks: Cranidos
- Complete 10 Field Research Tasks: Shieldon
- Complete all tasks in this step: Incubator x2, Super Incubator x1, Aerodactyl
Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2024: Field Research Tasks
The event-exclusive Field Research Tasks are available from spinning PokéStops during Adventure Week from August 2, 2024, at 10am local time to August 12, 2024, at 8pm local time. Unlike Timed Research Tasks, Field Research Tasks stick around even after the event has ended, as long as you’ve got enough space in your Research Task tab – so there is no rush in completing them, as you won’t lose out on any rewards.
Here are all Pokémon Go Adventure Week Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon: Dunsparce or Roggenrola
- Hatch an Egg: Shieldon, Tirtouga, or Amaura
- Explore 2 km: Cranidos, Archen, or Tyrunt
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms: Drilbur or Bunnelby
- Evolve a Pokémon: Lileep, Anorith, or Aerodactyl Mega Energy x10
Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2024: Collection Challenges
Like Timed Research Tasks, Collection Challenges are only available while the event is active – that also goes for their rewards. To complete a Collection Challenge, catch or evolve all of its required Pokémon between August 2, 2024, at 10am local time and August 12, 2024, at 8pm local time. Don’t forget to claim your rewards right away.
Here are all Pokémon Go Adventure Week Collection Challenges:
Ancient Discoveries
- Kabuto (wild)
- Kabutops (evolution)
- Omanyte (wild)
- Omastar (evolution)
- Aerodactyl (wild, Research)
- Reward: Stardust x2,500, Aerodactyl Mega Energy x25, Anorith
Dig It
- Drilbur (wild, Research)
- Excadrill (evolution)
- Dunsparce (wild, Research)
- Diglett (wild)
- Dugtrio (evolution)
- Reward: Stardust x2,500, Aerodactyl Mega Energy x25, Lileep
