Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over – all Special Research Tasks
Team Go Rocket is once again loose in Pokémon Go and has taken command of the ongoing Adventure Week 2024. Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra have all refreshed their Pokémon teams and need to be defeated in order to lure out the big guy – Giovanni. Rocket’s boss got himself a brand-new combat ace in the form of Shadow Cresselia, which you can liberate from his grasp by besting him in a duel.
To get access to Giovanni, you’ll once again require a Super Rocket Radar, which can only be gained through a Rocket-themed Special Research. Available since August 8, 2024, at 12am local time, Adventure Week: Taken Over is the latest Rocket Research to be introduced to the game.
Find all Adventure Week: Taken Over Special Research Tasks in Pokémon Go and give those Rocket gangsters a taste of their own medicine.
Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over – all Tasks
It’s important to note that you’ll only receive access to Adventure Week: Taken Over if you’re not already working on a different Rocket-themed Special Research, as only one of these can be active at a time. If you don’t see this Special Research in your list of tasks after logging in, then you must complete your current Rocket-themed Special Research first – afterwards you’ll get access to this one.
Here are all Adventure Week: Taken Over Special Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 5
- Catch 15 Pokémon: Pinap Berry x5
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon: Poké Ball x10
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: Mysterious Component x1
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x1,500, Stardust x500, Kabuto
Step 2 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokémon: Pinap Berry x5
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: Great Ball x10
- Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts: Mysterious Component x3
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,000, Stardust x1,000, Omanyte
Step 3 of 5
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo: XP x2,500
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff: XP x2,500
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra: XP x2,500
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Stardust x1,500, Super Rocket Radar x1
Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss: Hyper Potion x10
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss: Ultra Ball x10
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss: Max Revive x6
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,000, Stardust x2,000, Aerodactyl
Step 5 of 5
- Claim reward: Stardust x1,500
- Claim reward: Stardust x1,500
- Claim reward: Stardust x1,500
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x6,000, Stardust x5,000, Fast TM x3
Make sure to use this window of time to remove Frustration from your Shadow Pokémon as well.