Pokémon Go Catching Wonders: all Research Tasks

Check out all tasks and rewards of this Masterwork Research

Marco Wutz

A brand-new Masterwork Research has been unlocked in Pokémon Go as part of the Catching Wonders event, giving players the opportunity to obtain another Master Ball. Starting on May 14, 2024, at 10am local time this event will last until May 19, 2024, at 8pm local time and will have a whole host of nice benefits in store.

Your first catch of the day will be worth ten times the amount of XP and five times the amount of Stardust with your first spin of a Gym or PokéStop awarding you ten times the usual XP as well. Aside from the fresh Masterwork Research, some event-exclusive Field Research tasks will be available, too.

Here are all Pokémon Go Catching Wonders Research Tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go Catching Wonders: Masterwork Research Tasks

You can claim this Masterwork Research by simply logging into the game between the start of the event and May 19, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve acquired the missions in this way, you can complete all four steps and claim their rewards whenever you want. Think about it as a Special Research with especially high requirements.

Here are all Pokémon Go Catching Wonders Masterwork Research Tasks:

Step 1 of 4

  • Catch 250 Pokémon: Poké Ball x20
  • Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Razz Berry x15
  • Make 100 Nice Curveball Throws: Stardust x2,500
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Sandygast

Step 2 of 4

  • Catch 300 Pokémon: Poké Ball x25
  • Transfer 50 Pokémon: Great Ball x20
  • Make 100 Great Curveball Throws: Pinap Berry x15
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,500, Dubwool

Step 3 of 4

  • Catch 350 Pokémon: Great Ball x20
  • Defeat 25 Team Go Rocket members: Charged TM x5
  • Catch 75 different species of Pokémon: Revive x15
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x4,500, Hisuian Sneasel

Step 4 of 4

  • Catch 500 Pokémon: Silver Pinap Berry x3
  • Visit PokéStops on 7 different days: XP x2,500
  • Catch a Pokémon on 7 different days: Stardust x2,500
  • Hatch 20 Eggs: Whiscash
  • Catch 75 Pokémon in a single day: Ultra Ball x20
  • Make 50 Excellent Throws: Max Revive x20
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x5,000, Master Ball x1

Pokémon Go Catching Wonders: Field Research Tasks

Field Research Tasks exclusive to Catching Wonders will be available from spinning the photo discs at PokéStops during the event, which is ending on May 19, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve got the missions in your inventory, you can complete them whenever you wish.

Here are all Pokémon Go Catching Wonders Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 5 Pokémon: XP x500 or Stardust x500
  • Catch 10 Pokémon: XP x1,250 or Stardust x1,250
  • Catch 5 different species of Pokémon: Poké Ball x5, Great Ball x5, or Ultra Ball x3

Make sure to check out the Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours in May 2024 as well as the Pokémon Go Raids in May 2024 to plan out your adventures.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg