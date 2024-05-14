Pokémon Go Catching Wonders: all Research Tasks
A brand-new Masterwork Research has been unlocked in Pokémon Go as part of the Catching Wonders event, giving players the opportunity to obtain another Master Ball. Starting on May 14, 2024, at 10am local time this event will last until May 19, 2024, at 8pm local time and will have a whole host of nice benefits in store.
Your first catch of the day will be worth ten times the amount of XP and five times the amount of Stardust with your first spin of a Gym or PokéStop awarding you ten times the usual XP as well. Aside from the fresh Masterwork Research, some event-exclusive Field Research tasks will be available, too.
Here are all Pokémon Go Catching Wonders Research Tasks and rewards.
Pokémon Go Catching Wonders: Masterwork Research Tasks
You can claim this Masterwork Research by simply logging into the game between the start of the event and May 19, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve acquired the missions in this way, you can complete all four steps and claim their rewards whenever you want. Think about it as a Special Research with especially high requirements.
Here are all Pokémon Go Catching Wonders Masterwork Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 250 Pokémon: Poké Ball x20
- Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Razz Berry x15
- Make 100 Nice Curveball Throws: Stardust x2,500
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x2,500, Sandygast
Step 2 of 4
- Catch 300 Pokémon: Poké Ball x25
- Transfer 50 Pokémon: Great Ball x20
- Make 100 Great Curveball Throws: Pinap Berry x15
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x3,500, Dubwool
Step 3 of 4
- Catch 350 Pokémon: Great Ball x20
- Defeat 25 Team Go Rocket members: Charged TM x5
- Catch 75 different species of Pokémon: Revive x15
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x4,500, Hisuian Sneasel
Step 4 of 4
- Catch 500 Pokémon: Silver Pinap Berry x3
- Visit PokéStops on 7 different days: XP x2,500
- Catch a Pokémon on 7 different days: Stardust x2,500
- Hatch 20 Eggs: Whiscash
- Catch 75 Pokémon in a single day: Ultra Ball x20
- Make 50 Excellent Throws: Max Revive x20
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x5,000, Master Ball x1
Pokémon Go Catching Wonders: Field Research Tasks
Field Research Tasks exclusive to Catching Wonders will be available from spinning the photo discs at PokéStops during the event, which is ending on May 19, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve got the missions in your inventory, you can complete them whenever you wish.
Here are all Pokémon Go Catching Wonders Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon: XP x500 or Stardust x500
- Catch 10 Pokémon: XP x1,250 or Stardust x1,250
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon: Poké Ball x5, Great Ball x5, or Ultra Ball x3
