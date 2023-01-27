All Crackling Voltage research tasks in Pokémon Go

The next couple of days are all about electricity in Pokémon Go: Crackling Voltage begins on January 27, 2023, at 10am local time and runs alongside other electrifying events such as 5-Star Raids with Tapu Koko, which can be Shiny for the first time, and Electric Cup.

Crackling Voltage also features some exclusive Field Research Tasks, which are very useful for finding the other brand-new Shiny Pokémon celebrating its debut during the event, Helioptile.

A new Team GO Rocket Special Research will start in a few days as well, featuring Giovanni, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra as well as Shadow Registeel.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage’s research tasks.

Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage: Field Research Tasks

You can get the event exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops during Crackling Voltage’s runtime:

Catch 5 Pokémon : Plusle (s) , Minun (s)

: Plusle , Minun Walk 3 km : Emolga

: Emolga Power up Pokémon 3 times : Voltorb (s) , Hisuian Voltorb (s)

: Voltorb , Hisuian Voltorb Power up Pokémon 5 times: Helioptile(s)

Pokémon marked with (s) have a chance of appearing in their rare Shiny version.

The highlight here is, as mentioned earlier, the task rewarding you with a Helioptile encounter. While the chance to meet a Shiny is not higher when encountering a Pokémon as a research reward, every additional meeting is another chance to roll the dice and get the result you want.

If you’re planning on participating in Electric Cup, getting a strong Voltorb or Hisuian Voltorb is a pretty good idea as well.

Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage: Rocket Special Research Tasks

A Rocket Takeover sub-event will run from February 1, 2023, at 12am local time to February 5, 2023, at 11:59pm local time. It will include another Special Research centering around Team GO Rocket, which will enable you to collect Rocket Radar items to fight bosses Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, and ultimately face Giovanni and his Shadow Registeel.

We’ll update you on the contents of the Special Research story as soon as we have them.

In the meantime, check out the most recent finds by data miners, who not only found sparkly new items to be added to Pokémon Go, but also a potential new feature: Pokémon Contests.