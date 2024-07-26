Pokémon Go Fantasy Cup – Great League Edition: Best Pokémon
Enter a tale of wonder and imagination in the latest Pokémon Go Battle League competition: In the Fantasy Cup – Great League Edition you must prove that the power of your mind is greater than anyone else’s. Destroy your opponents’ dreams and bring them back to the harsh reality in which you triumph above them all.
Table of Contents
Fantasy Cup – Great League Edition will run from July 26 to August 2, 2024, alongside the Great League.
This Go Battle League competition runs on a special ruleset limiting participating Pokémon to a maximum amount of 1,500 competition points (CP). In addition, you may only field creatures of the Dragon-, Steel-, and Fairy-types.
Give your opponents nightmares with the best Pokémon for Fantasy Cup – Great League Edition in Pokémon Go based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.
Pokémon Go Fantasy Cup: Best Leads
These Pokémon aggressively pressure your opponent right from the beginning of a duel and can survive even tough battles for quite a while – they are perfect to open a match up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.
- Galarian Weezing (Fairy Wind, Sludge, Overheat)
- Azumarill [XL] (Bubble, Play Rough, Hydro Pump)
- Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Dragon Claw, Scorching Sands)
- Escavalier (Counter, Drill Run, Acid Spray)
- Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Nature’s Madness)
- Lucario (Counter, Thunder Punch, Shadow Ball)
- Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Shadow Empoleon (Steel Wing, Hydro Cannon, Drill Peck)
- Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
- Heatran (Fire Spin, Magma Storm, Earth Power)
[XL] = Pokémon requires Candy XL to reach optimal battle performance.
Pokémon Go Fantasy Cup: Best Safe Switches
If the opening pairing is to your disadvantage, you should consider switching out your lead for another Pokémon. This is where this class comes into play. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the most popular leads. In any case, a switch will preserve your original opener to fight later on in the battle and perhaps force your opponent to also adapt their strategy on the fly.
- Excadrill (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
- Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
- Galarian Weezing (Fairy Wind, Sludge, Overheat)
- Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Nature’s Madness)
- Lucario (Counter, Thunder Punch, Shadow Ball)
- Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Dragon Claw, Scorching Sands)
- Azumarill [XL] (Bubble, Play Rough, Hydro Pump)
- Giratina (Origin Forme) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind)
- Shadow Skarmory (Steel Wing, Brave Bird, Sky Attack)
- Shadow Empoleon (Steel Wing, Hydro Cannon, Drill Peck)
Pokémon Go Fantasy Cup: Best Closers
These Pokémon are particularly useful when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves or end battles quickly thanks to powerful charge attacks, which can’t be deflected without a shield.
- Registeel [S] (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Azumarill [XL] (Bubble, Play Rough, Hydro Pump)
- Shadow Excadrill (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Drill Run)
- Turtonator (Incinerate, Dragon Pulse, Overheat)
- Excadrill (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Drill Run)
- Giratina (Origin Forme) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind)
- Magnezone [S] (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)
- Shadow Empoleon (Steel Wing, Hydro Cannon, Drill Peck)
- Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
- Skarmory [S] (Steel Wing, Brave Bird, Sky Attack)
[S] = Regular form and Shadow form perform comparably.
Pokémon Go Fantasy Cup: Best Attackers
These Pokémon perform best when fighting a trainer who still has shields, while you no longer have shields yourself. They combine important resistances and strong fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to put on the table.
- Azumarill [XL] (Bubble, Play Rough, Hydro Pump)
- Turtonator (Incinerate, Dragon Pulse, Overheat)
- Galarian Stunfisk (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
- Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
- Ferrothorn (Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Thunder)
- Skarmory [S] (Steel Wing, Brave Bird, Sky Attack)
- Togedemaru (Thunder Shock, Fell Stinger, Wild Charge)
- Bastiodon [XL] (Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower)
- Shadow Ferrothorn (Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Thunder)
- Shadow Registeel (Lock On, Focus Blast, Zap Cannon)
Aren’t these some familiar faces? Old Great League greats like Azumarill, Registeel, Skarmory, Galarian Stunfisk, and Bastiodon rear their heads in this limited format – which is good news, since this will allow you to make use of Pokémon you may already have built up instead of forcing you to make brand-new investments.