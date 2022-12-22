Pokémon Go Holiday Cup – Great League Edition: Best Pokémon

Get ready for some festive fighting in Pokémon Go over the holidays: Holiday Cup – Great League Edition is running globally from December 22 to 29, 2022, 1 pm PT.

In this Go Battle League competition with a limited ruleset, only Pokémon with a strength of up to 1,500 competition points (CP) that belong to the Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost types can participate. As you can imagine, these restrictions shake up the meta quite a bit compared to the regular Great League format, so you’ll need to adapt your usual strategies if you want to rack up some wins over the next couple of days.

No need to add to your holiday stress, though: We’ll show you the best Pokémon for Holiday Cup – Great League Edition in Pokémon Go in this guide based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.

Holiday Cup – Great League Edition: Best Leads

These Pokémon apply pressure right from the start and can survive even long battles thanks to their toughness – they are ideal creatures to open a duel and will enable you to get a great start.

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot) Luxray(S) (Spark, Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Aurorus (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Meteor Beam) Alolan Graveler (Volt Switch, Stone Edge, Rock Blast) Dubwool (Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback) Charizard(S) (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot) Zangoose (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Night Slash) Abomasnow(S) (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Energy Ball) Shadow Alolan Marowak (Fire Spin, Shadow Bone, Bone Club)

(S) = Normal form and Shadow form perform comparably.

Holiday Cup – Great League Edition: Best Safe Switches

These Pokémon serve as switch options for your lead – should the opening pairing be to your disadvantage, switch in one of these monsters instead to preserve your lead Pokémon for later. According to this purpose, these are primarily Pokémon that counter some of the most popular leads or are strong leads themselves.

Shadow Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Zangoose (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Night Slash) Dubwool (Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback) Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw) Shadow Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge, Psychic Fangs) Aurorus (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Meteor Beam) Obstagoon (Counter, Night Slash, Cross Chop) Zebstrika (Spark, Wild Charge, Flame Charge) Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch) Shadow Walrein (Powder Snow, Icicle Spear, Earthquake)

Holiday Cup – Great League Edition: Best Closers

These Pokémon are especially strong when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves or end battles with a single hit of their powerful charge attacks.

Togedemaru (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Gyro Ball) Regice (Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake) Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch) Aurorus (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Meteor Beam) Shadow Magnemite(XL) (Thunder Shock, Magnet Bomb, Discharge) Shadow Magneton (Thunder Shock, Magnet Bomb, Discharge) Magnezone(S) (Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot) Froslass (Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball) Lanturn (Water Gun, Surf, Thunderbolt) Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball)

(XL) = The Pokémon needs Candy XL to reach its optimal power level.

Holiday Cup – Great League Edition: Best Attackers

These Pokémon perform best when fighting a trainer who still has shields, while you no longer have shields yourself – they have the ideal combination of resistances and strong fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this category – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, which is very risky at this stage of a match.

Aurorus (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Meteor Beam) Lanturn (Water Gun, Surf, Thunderbolt) Altaria (Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast) Pachirisu(XL) (Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt) Wigglytuff (Charme, Ice Beam, Play Rough) Obstagoon (Counter, Night Slash, Cross Chop) Alolan Ninetales (Charme, Weather Ball (Ice), Psyshock) Vigoroth (Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze) Mantine (Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam) Castform (Snowy) (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Ice Beam)

Recent balance changes have had a strong impact on these rankings, as Wing Attack users have risen through to top positions even in this limited format. Meteor Beam has been made available to additional Pokémon in the same update, leading to a strong showing by Aurorus in this meta. Electric- and Ice-types continue to dominate this format, but compared to last year’s edition a host of newcomers has entered the fray, which should provide for some fresh and entertaining battles.