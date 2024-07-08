Pokémon Go Inbound from Ultra Space: All Timed Research Tasks
It’s almost time for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global, the online edition of the game’s annual flagship event. Necrozma and the Ultra Beasts are the thematic focus of this year’s iteration, making Inbound from Ultra Space an apt precursor event for the grand celebration.
Table of Contents
Running from July 8, 2024, at 10am local time to July 13, 2024, at 10am local time, this event enables you to make the most of the Pokémon Go 5-Star Raids in July 2024, which provide plenty of opportunities to complete your collection of Ultra Beasts.
Find all Inbound from Ultra Space Timed Research Tasks in Pokémon Go below.
Inbound from Ultra Space: Free Timed Research Tasks
Everyone can enjoy these free Timed Research Tasks from July 8, 2024, at 10am local time to July 12, 2024, at 8pm local time – do note that the Timed Research ends on the evening before the actual event does. Complete the missions before time runs out to claim all the associated rewards, otherwise they’ll be lost.
Here are all free Timed Research Tasks in Pokémon Go Inbound from Ultra Space:
- Win 2 Raids: Blacephalon
- Win 3 Raids: Stakataka
- Win 4 Raids: Guzzlord
- Win 5 Raids: Nihilego
- Win 6 Raids: Kartana
- Win 7 Raids: Celesteela
- Win 8 Raids: Xurkitree
- Win 9 Raids: Buzzwole
- Win 10 Raids: Pheromosa
- Complete all tasks in this step: Buzzwole Candy XL x5, Pheromosa Candy XL x5, Xurkitree Candy XL x5
Inbound from Ultra Space: Paid Timed Research Tasks
Running a little longer – from July 8, 2024, at 10am local time to July 14, 2024, at 6pm local time – is the paid Timed Research for Inbound from Ultra Space. You can purchase a ticket for these missions for a price of $4.99 USD or your regional equivalent in the app’s store.
Here are all paid Timed Research Tasks in Pokémon Go Inbound from Ultra Space:
- Win 2 Raids: Blacephalon Candy XL x5
- Win 3 Raids: Stakataka Candy XL x5
- Win 4 Raids: Guzzlord Candy XL x5
- Win 5 Raids: Nihilego Candy XL x5
- Win 6 Raids: Kartana Candy XL x5
- Win 7 Raids: Celesteela Candy XL x5
- Win 8 Raids: Xurkitree Candy XL x5
- Win 9 Raids: Buzzwole Candy XL x5
- Win 10 Raids: Pheromosa Candy XL x5
- Complete all tasks in this step: Cosmog Candy x10, Stardust x2,024, Star Piece x1
Aside from these rewards, acquiring the ticket for this Timed Research provides you with the following bonuses:
- +5,000 XP for completed Raids
- 2x Stardust for winning Ultra Beast Raids
- +1 Candy for completed 5-Star Raids
- +1 Candy XL for completed 5-Star Raids
- Up to two free Raid Passes per day
