Pokémon Go Strength of Steel: all Timed Research Tasks
Strength of Steel is the next stop in this year’s Ultra Unlock series in Pokémon Go and will run from July 25, 2024, at 10am local time to July 30, 2024, at 8pm local time. As is tradition for the Ultra Unlock events following Go Fest, it comes with a host of bonuses players can enjoy.
Trainers benefit from triple Catch Stardust, additional Catch XL Candy, more Candy for Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, and an increased chance of XL Candy for these actions. There is also the debut of Shiny Togedemaru to keep on your radar. Among the bonuses you can take advantage of are a free Timed Research as well as several event-exclusive Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenges.
Find all Pokémon Go Strength of Steel tasks and rewards below.
Pokémon Go Strength of Steel: Timed Research Tasks
The Timed Research Tasks for Pokémon Go Strength of Steel will be available exclusively during the event’s runtime, from July 25, 2024, at 10am local time to July 30, 2024, at 8pm local time – this means that if you want to claim all of the available rewards, you need to finish the missions before the deadline arrives.
Here are all Pokémon Go Strength of Steel Timed Research Tasks:
Step 1 of 1
- Catch 50 Steel-type Pokémon: Beldum
- Power up Steel-type Pokémon 15 times: Togedemaru
- Evolve 10 Steel-type Pokémon: Klink
- Earn 25,000 Stardust: Skarmory
- Win 3 Raids: Mawile
- Catch 7 different species of Steel-type Pokémon: Metal Coat x3
- Complete all tasks in this step: XP x10,000, Magnetic Lure Module x1, Pawniard
Pokémon Go Strength of Steel: Field Research Tasks
The event-exclusive Field Research Tasks are available from spinning PokéStops during Strength of Steel from July 25, 2024, at 10am local time to July 30, 2024, at 8pm local time. Unlike Timed Research Tasks, Field Research Tasks stick around even after the event has ended, as long as you’ve got enough space in your Research Task tab – so there is no rush in completing them, as you won’t lose out on any rewards.
Here are all Pokémon Go Strength of Steel Field Research Tasks:
- Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon: Togedemaru
- Catch 15 Steel-type Pokémon: Klink or Beldum
- Power up Steel-type Pokémon 5 times: Togedemaru
- Explore 2 km: Togedemaru
- Evolve 3 Steel-type Pokémon: Steelix Mega Energy x25, Scizor Mega Energy x25, or Lopunny Mega Energy x25
Pokémon Go Strength of Steel: Collection Challenges
Like Timed Research Tasks, Collection Challenges are only available while the event is active – that also goes for their rewards. To complete a Collection Challenge, catch or evolve all of its required Pokémon between July 25, 2024, at 10am local time and July 30, 2024, at 8pm local time. Don’t forget to claim your rewards right away.
Here are all Pokémon Go Strength of Steel Collection Challenges:
This Ore That
- Stunfisk (wild)
- Magnemite (wild)
- Magneton (evolution)
- Magnezone (evolution)
- Reward: Stardust x5,000, Steelix Mega Energy x100, Steelix
Heavy Metal
- Aron (wild)
- Aggron (evolution)
- Bronzor (wild)
- Bronzong (evolution)
- Reward: Stardust x5,000, Aggron Mega Energy x100, Aggron
Chrome Catch
- Nosepass (wild)
- Togedemaru (wild, Research, Raid)
- Skarmory (wild, Research, Raid)
- Beldum (wild, Research)
- Reward: Stardust x5,000, Scizor Mega Energy x100, Scizor
