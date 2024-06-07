Pokémon Go Summer Cup – Great League Edition: Best Pokémon
Remember to fight in the shade when you’re participating in Pokémon Go Summer Cup – Great League Edition in the coming days, because the sun’s out in full force and your phone is not the only thing that easily overheats. Be sure to grab a hat and stay hydrated before making your way onto your next adventure. This edition of the Summer Cup will run from June 7 to 14, 2024.
Table of Contents
This Go Battle League competition runs on a special ruleset limiting participating Pokémon to a maximum amount of 1,500 competition points (CP). In addition, you may only field Pokémon of the Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, and Bug-types.
Show your opponents that size matters not with the best Pokémon for Summer Cup – Great League Edition in Pokémon Go based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com.
Pokémon Go Summer Cup – Great League Edition: Best Leads
These Pokémon aggressively pressure your opponent right from the beginning of a duel and can survive even tough battles for quite a while – they are perfect to open a match up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.
- Togedemaru (Thunder Shock, Fell Stinger, Wild Charge)
- Vigoroth (Counter, Body Slam, Rock Slide)
- Pidgeot [S] (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Toxapex (Poison Jab, Brine, Sludge Wave)
- Mantine (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Ice Beam)
- Shadow Quagsire (Mud Shot, Aqua Tail, Stone Edge)
- Emolga (Thunder Shock, Acrobatics, Discharge)
- Pelipper (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane)
- Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt)
- Dubwool (Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback)
[S] = Pokémon performs comparably well in its regular and Shadow variants.
Pokémon Go Summer Cup – Great League Edition: Best Safe Switches
If the opening pairing is to your disadvantage, you should consider switching out your lead for another Pokémon. This is where this class comes into play. They are either strong leads themselves or are specialized in countering some of the most popular leads. In any case, a switch will preserve your original opener to fight later on in the battle and perhaps force your opponent to also adapt their strategy on the fly.
- Vigoroth (Counter, Body Slam, Rock Slide)
- Charjabug (Volt Switch, X-Scissor, Discharge)
- Shadow Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Brave Bird, Aerial Ace)
- Dubwool (Double Kick, Body Slam, Payback)
- Poliwrath (Counter, Scald, Icy Wind)
- Greedent (Mud Shot, Body Slam, Trailblaze)
- Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt)
- Munchlax (Tackle, Body Slam, Bulldoze)
- Shadow Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw)
- Pelipper (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane)
Pokémon Go Summer Cup – Great League Edition: Best Closers
These Pokémon are particularly useful when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves or end battles quickly thanks to powerful charge attacks, which can’t be deflected without a shield.
- Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge)
- Toxapex (Poison Jab, Brine, Sludge Wave)
- Shadow Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Shadow Magnezone (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)
- Emolga (Thunder Shock, Acrobatics, Discharge)
- Rufflet [XL] (Wing Attack, Brave Bird, Fly)
- Shadow Staraptor (Wing Attack, Fly, Close Combat)
- Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball)
- Turtonator (Incinerate, Dragon Pulse, Overheat)
- Swellow (Wing Attack, Brave Bird, Aerial Ace)
[XL] = Pokémon requires Candy XL to reach peak performance.
Pokémon Go Summer Cup – Great League Edition: Best Attackers
These Pokémon perform best when fighting a trainer who still has shields, while you no longer have shields yourself. They combine important resistances and strong fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this role – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, making them a risky card to put on the table. Razor Leaf users, as seen below, are a bit of an exception to this rule, as the immense attack speed of the move makes the usage of glass cannons a worthwhile risk.
- Toxapex (Poison Jab, Brine, Sludge Wave)
- Mantine (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Ice Beam)
- Pidgeot (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Pachirisu [XL] (Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt)
- Tropius (Air Slash, Leaf Blade, Aerial Ace)
- Poliwrath (Counter, Scald, Icy Wind)
- Lickitung [XL] (Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip)
- Araquanid (Bug Bite, Bug Buzz, Bubble Beam)
- Lanturn (Spark, Surf, Thunderbolt)
- Tentacruel (Poison Jab, Acid Spray, Scald)
It’s been over a year since the last edition of Summer Cup – Great League Edition and a lot has changed since then: Victini, Diggersby, Cradily and Noctowl have fallen from favor, while some Electric-types have been shuffled up and down the rankings to mix things up. Normal-types and Flying-Pokémon are even more present than before, though the general make-up of the field is similar to last year’s competition.
