All Twinkling Fantasy Field Research Tasks in Pokémon Go

The Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokémon Go is running from January 10, 2023, at 8am local time until January 16, 2023, at 10pm local time. We’ve already listed the event’s bonuses and spawns in a separate overview linked above, if you still need to get caught up on what’s going on.

Aside from that content, Twinkling Fantasy contains a bunch of Field Research Tasks and a new Collection Challenge you can complete for rewards. We’ll show you every quest and reward in Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event right here.

Pokémon Go Twinkling Fantasy: Field Research Tasks

You can get the event exclusive Field Research Tasks by spinning PokéStops during Twinkling Fantasy’s runtime.

Catch 5 Pokémon : Dedenne(s)

: Dedenne(s) Catch 30 Pokémon : Goomy

: Goomy Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokémon : Bagon(s)

: Bagon(s) Make 3 Nice Throws : Dratini(s)

: Dratini(s) Make 3 Great Throws : Clefairy(s)

: Clefairy(s) Win 3 Raids: Goomy

These quests are available alongside the monthly lineup of Field Research Tasks in January 2023. You can now also encounter Kecleon while spinning PokéStops.

Pokémon Go Twinkling Fantasy: Collection Challenge

Collection Challenges are pretty straightforward: You simply need to catch all the listed Pokémon during the event to claim the rewards. We’re also telling you where to find all of the required creatures to make things easier for you.

Ralts : encountered in the wild

: encountered in the wild Dratini : encountered in the wild and Field Research

: encountered in the wild and Field Research Clefairy : encountered in the wild and Field Research

: encountered in the wild and Field Research Jigglypuff : encountered in the wild and 1-Star Raids

: encountered in the wild and 1-Star Raids Marill : encountered in the wild and 1-Star Raids

: encountered in the wild and 1-Star Raids Bagon : encountered in the wild and Field Research

: encountered in the wild and Field Research Deino : encountered in the wild and 1-Star Raids

: encountered in the wild and 1-Star Raids Dedenne : encountered in the wild, 3-Star Raids, and Field Research

: encountered in the wild, 3-Star Raids, and Field Research Togetic : encountered in the wild

: encountered in the wild Clefable: encountered in the wild

You gain 50 Salamence Mega Energy, one Charged TM, and one Fast TM for completing the challenge.

