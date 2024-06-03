Pokémon Go Ultra Premier: Best Pokémon
Joining the Ultra League in Pokémon Go from June 1 to 7, 2024, the Ultra Premier format makes a rare appearance.
Table of Contents
Just like the Ultra League, the Ultra Premier comes with a competition points (CP) limit of 2,500 CP. While fielding Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL is completely fine, you’re not allowed to use Legendary or Mythical Pokémon, and Ultra Beasts are also not eligible.
Don’t get this format mixed up with the Ultra Premier Classic, which is the competition that bans XL Pokémon from taking part.
Based on statistics and simulations provided by PvPoke.com, we present you with the best Pokémon for Ultra Premier in Go Battle League.
Pokémon Go Ultra Premier: Best Leads
These Pokémon aggressively apply pressure on your opponent right from the start of a duel and can survive even tough battles for a long time – they are perfect to open a match up, enabling you to score an early knockout or set up a strong counter play.
- Pidgeot [S][XL] (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Poliwrath [XL] (Counter, Icy Wind, Scald)
- Feraligatr [S] (Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam)
- Shadow Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw)
- Shadow Gallade (Psycho Cut, Close Combat, Leaf Blade)
- Goodra (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Power Whip)
- Dragalge [XL] (Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, Outrage)
- Shadow Poliwrath [XL] (Counter, Icy Wind, Scald)
- Shadow Gliscor (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, Earthquake)
- Shadow Magnezone (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)
Pokémon marked with [S] perform almost equally in their regular and Shadow forms, those marked with [XL] need to be powered up with Candy XL to reach peak performance.
Pokémon Go Ultra Premier: Best Safe Switches
These Pokémon serve as switch options for your lead – should the opening pairing be to your disadvantage, switch in one of these monsters instead to preserve your lead Pokémon for later. According to this purpose, these are primarily Pokémon that counter some of the most popular leads or are strong leads themselves.
- Feraligatr [S] (Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam)
- Goodra (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Power Whip)
- Poliwrath [S][XL] (Counter, Icy Wind, Scald)
- Shadow Walrein (Powder Snow, Icicle Spear, Earthquake)
- Pelipper [XL] (Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water), Hurricane)
- Shadow Charizard (Wing Attack, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw)
- Greedent [XL] (Mud Shot, Body Slam, Crunch)
- Shadow Drapion [XL] (Poison Sting, Crunch, Aqua Tail)
- Shadow Galvantula [XL] (Volt Switch, Discharge, Lunge)
- Mandibuzz [XL] (Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace)
Pokémon Go Ultra Premier: Best Closers
These Pokémon are especially strong when there are no shields left in play on either side – they are incredibly tough themselves or end battles with a single hit of their powerful charge attacks.
- Shadow Pidgeot [XL] (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Skarmory [S][XL] (Steel Wing, Brave Bird, Sky Attack)
- Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb)
- Pidgeot [XL] (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch)
- Turtonator [XL] (Incinerate, Dragon Pulse, Overheat)
- Shadow Feraligatr (Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam)
- Shadow Staraptor (Wing Attack, Fly, Close Combat)
- Shadow Magnezone (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot)
- Annihilape (Counter, Ice Punch, Shadow Ball)
Pokémon Go Ultra Premier: Best Attackers
These Pokémon perform best when fighting a trainer who still has shields, while you no longer have shields yourself – they have the ideal combination of resistances and strong fast attacks to compensate for this disadvantage. For this reason, you rarely see Shadow forms in this category – they take more damage than their regular counterparts, which is very risky at this stage of a match.
- Mandibuzz [XL] (Snarl, Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace)
- Poliwrath [XL] (Counter, Icy Wind, Scald)
- Pidgeot [XL] (Wing Attack, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
- Steelix [XL] (Dragon Tail, Psychic Fangs, Earthquake)
- Mantine [XL] (Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam)
- Obstagoon (Counter, Night Slash, Cross Chop)
- Umbreon [XL] (Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort)
- Greedent [XL] (Mud Shot, Body Slam, Crunch)
- Skarmory [XL] (Steel Wing, Brave Bird, Sky Attack)
- Scrafty [XL] (Counter, Foul Play, Thunder Punch)
Wing Attack users continue to dominate this competition with Pokémon like Charizard, Mantine, and Pidgeot appearing in prominent ranks. Skarmory, Goodra, and Feraligatr have excellent showings as well, continuing their upwards trend.
Apart from Go Battle League, you should check out this month’s Raids and Spotlight Hours to not miss anything going on in the mobile game.