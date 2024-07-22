Video Games

Pokémon Go: How to get Unova Stone and all evolutions it’s used for

Learn all about this evolution item

The use of evolution items in Pokémon games is nothing new – even the original titles all those years ago included such a mechanic. Though the classic items from Kanto are not available in Pokémon Go – which means that Eeveelutions work differently from the mainline games – the mobile title from Niantic does include evolution items such as the Unova Stone.

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go: How to get Unova Stones
  2. Pokémon Go: All Unova Stone evolutions

If you participated in the recent Tynamo Community Day and now have a bunch of Eelektrik you want to evolve into Eelektross, you’ll need to get Unova Stones to facilitate this. Find out how to get Unova Stones in Pokémon Go and check out all evolutions it’s used for below.

Pokémon Go: How to get Unova Stones

There are several ways to get your hands on evolution items like Unova Stones. 

Unova Stones can be obtained as a reward from Research Breakthrough, for which you’ll need to complete a Field Research Task on seven different days. However, it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get what you’re looking for from Research Breakthrough, since the pool of possible rewards contains a variety of options.

Another way to get Unova Stones is to defeat Team Go Rocket leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra – aside from their Shadow Pokémon, they drop a variety of items including Unova Stones after you take them down in battle.

Pokémon Go: All Unova Stone evolutions

Got a bunch of Unova Stones in hand? Good. Then it’s time to take a look at the list below, which shows all evolutions requiring a Unova Stone in Pokémon Go.

  • Pansage to Simisage: 50 Candy, Unova Stone
  • Pansear to Simisear: 50 Candy, Unova Stone
  • Panpour to Simipour: 50 Candy, Unova Stone
  • Munna to Musharna: 50 Candy, Unova Stone
  • Minccino to Cinccino: 50 Candy, Unova Stone
  • Eelektrik to Eelektross: 100 Candy, Unova Stone
  • Lampent to Chandelure: 100 Candy, Unova Stone

Evolving Tynamo to Eelektrik and Litwick to Lampent does not require a Unova Stone – you only need 25 Candy of the respective species to acquire the middle stage of these evolution families.

