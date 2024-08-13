Pokémon Go World Championships 2024: How to get Timed Research codes
Pokémon Go players can earn themselves up to three redemption codes during the upcoming World Championships 2024. Unlike most Pokémon Go codes, which provide cosmetics or the ever useful consumables, these codes will grant players access to Timed Research Tasks.
All three codes will unlock different Timed Research Tasks with a variety of rewards:
Day 1’s Timed Research Tasks will reward you with a Sableye knowing Shadow Claw and Foul Play, an Elite Charged TM, and other items. In addition, this code will activate a bonus running until August 31, 2024, which guarantees all Sableye caught during this time to know Shadow Claw and Foul Play. It also provides an additional Candy XL as a 3-Star Shadow Raid reward.
Day 2’s Timed Research Tasks focus on Pokémon that might come in handy for your next duels in Great League. Your options will be:
- Dunsparce, Mantine, and Pancham
- Galarian Weezing, Skorupi, and Chespin
- Jigglypuff, Shellos, and Inkay
In addition, Stardust and other rewards will be up for grabs.
Day 3’s Timed Research Tasks contain an encounter with Pikachu (World Championships 2024) among other rewards.
Now that you know what’s at stake, it’s time to find out how to get Pokémon Go World Championships 2024 Timed Research codes.
Pokémon Go: How to get codes via Twitch Drops
You’ll need an account on streaming platform Twitch as well as the Pokémon Trainer Club to get Pokémon Go codes via Twitch Drops, so make sure you have both of these. Afterwards, follow these steps:
- Link your Twitch and Pokémon Trainer Club accounts via the official website.
- Watch an eligible livestream for 30 minutes.
- Claim your code in your Twitch inventory and then find it on the website linked in Step 1. Note that codes expire on August 26, 2024, if they’re not claimed by then.
- Redeem your code on the Pokémon Go web store.
The broadcasts eligible for Twitch Drops will run on August 16, 17, and 18, 2024, starting at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST.
For Day 1 and Day 2 codes, watch the official Pokémon Go Twitch channel. For Day 3 codes, watch any of the streamers listed on the official website.
Minimizing your window will stop the progress towards getting your Twitch Drop, but you can simply mute and put the stream on your second monitor or have it running in the background while playing something else.