Best Pokémon for Dondozo Tera Raid: How to beat the Dondozo seven-star Tera Raid event
The second of Pokémon’s summer events are here, and the next two weeks are focusing on the famous pair Dondozo and Tatsugiri. While only Dondozo will appear in raids, the buffs from the raid make it feel like Tatsugiri is on board. If you want to catch your own superpowered Dondozo, here’s everything you need to know.
When does the Dondozo raid start?
Like all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s summer events, the Dondozo raids will be available for two weeks rather than the usual two weekends. This means you’ll have plenty of chances to catch your own.
Here are the dates when the Dondozo seven-star raids and Tatsugiri outbreaks are available:
- From Friday, July 26, 2024, until Thursday, August 8, 2024
Seven-Star Tera Raid Dondozo stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Dondozo is focused on raw power, with an Adamant nature and double power from the Tera type, and Wave Crash will deal a lot of damage. It also has the ability Unaware, which means that it ignores all of your stat boosts. There are some ways around this, but it’s more difficult than it appears on the surface. With its wide range of type coverage, it can be difficult to hold out against.
The Mightiest Dondozo – Level 100
- Nature – Adamant
- Ability – Unaware
- Item – None
- Tera type – Water
- Move set – Wave Crash, Earthquake, Avalanche, Order Up, Curse, Yawn
Best counters for Dondozo – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
As mentioned, Dondozo’s ability is what you really need to work around, as you can’t boost your stats to take it down. However, hard-hitters, stat-dropping moves, and strong abilities can help negate this.
Here’s what we recommend:
Miraidon
Miraidon hits hard enough that you can deal with Dondozo without boosting your own stats. You can use Metal Sound to lower Dondozo’s stats and hit it hard with Electric Terrain boosted Electro Drifts. Parabolic Charge will help keep you stay healthy.
Miraidon – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Hadron Engine
- Item – Big Root
- Tera type – Stellar
- Move set – Electro Drift, Parabolic Charge, Electric Terrain, Metal Sound
Wo-Chien
Tablets of Ruin will lower Dondozo’s attack as long as Wo-Chien is on the field. Grass Knot will use Dondozo’s huge attack set against it, while limited damage in other ways. Reflect keeping the team healthy, and you can heal them with Pollen Puff. Sunny Day will reduce Dondozo’s damage without reducing the power of Grass Knot.
Wo-Chien – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Tablets of Ruin
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Grass
- Move set – Grass Knot, Sunny Day, Pollen Puff, Reflect
Weezing
Neutralising Gas removes Dondozo’s ability when Weezing is out, meaning other Pokémon can boost up. Acid Spray can then lower its defense, and Sunny Day, Will-O-Wisp and Stockpile will further reduce Dondozo’s damage output. Weezing is purely a supportive Pokémon, so you’ll still need it to be paired with a strong attacker.
Weezing – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Neutralising Gas
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Water
- Move set – Acid Spray, Sunny Day, Will-O-Wisp, Stockpile