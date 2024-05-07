Best Pokémon for Primarina Tera Raid: How to beat the Primarina 7-Star Tera Raid event
Pokémon has just announced the next 7-Star Tera Raid for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as another powerful ‘mon is available to take down. Continuing the tradition of adding starter Pokémon to these difficult raids, Primarina, the Water-type starter from Generation 7, will be the next raid target. If you want to catch the Mightiest Primarina for yourself, here are the best counters.
Table of Contents
When does the Primarina raid start?
Like many other 7-Star Raids, Primarina will be available over two weekends. One 7-Star Raid will appear each day, giving you six opportunities to take it down. However, no matter how many times you complete this raid, you’ll only be able to catch it once.
Here are the dates when Primarina is available:
- From Friday, May 10, 2024, until Sunday, May 12, 2024
- From Friday, May 17, 2024, until Sunday, May 19, 2024
7-Star Tera Raid Primarina stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Primarina is a special attacker with good special defense as well. It also comes with the hidden ability Liquid Voice, which turns all sound-based moves into Water-type. This means that more of Primarina’s moves will be Water-type than you’re expecting. The scariest thing about Primarina is that it has a surprisingly deep move pool, with move types that can counter almost every Pokémon available.
Here is Primarina’s set.
The Mightiest Primarina – Level 100
- Nature – Modest
- Ability – Liquid Voice
- Item – None
- Tera type – Fairy
- Move set – Hyper Voice, Alluring Voice, Moonblast, Ice Beam, Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, Calm Mind, Sparkling Aria
Best counters for Primarina – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Primarina is a strong special attacker with weak physical defenses, so we’re looking for a strong physical attacker with good special defense that resists or is neutral to Primarina’s attacks. Primarina also gets access to Alluring Voice which will confuse you if you raise your stats making this more difficult. It wasn’t an easy task but we found a few Pokémon which fit the bill.
Snorlax
Snorlax has great attack and special defense, but even more importantly, it has Belly Drum. Belly Drum is important as you only need to spend one turn raising your attack, negating the issues with Alluring Voice. It also has the best moves for raids, Mud-Slap, which lowers accuracy and helps you stick around for longer. Snorlax’s weight means that Heavy Slam will deal huge amounts of damage, while Hard Press is more situational. Here’s what we recommend.
Snorlax – Level 100
- Nature – Careful
- Ability – Thick Fat
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Steel
- Move set – Belly Drum, Heavy Slam, Mud-Slap, Hard Press
Fezandipiti
Fezandipiti has great special defense, and its ability means it has a good chance to poison Primarina with every attack. Its attack output is limited without the ability to boost its stats, but it has great longevity with Light Screen and Roost. This will allow you to fire off Cross Poisons and Gunk Shots giving more chances to poison and providing plenty of chip damage. Here’s the set we recommend.
Fezandipiti – Level 100
- Nature – Careful
- Ability – Toxic Chain
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Poison
- Move set – Light Screen, Gunk Shot, Cross Poison, Roost
Clodsire
Aside from being a happy little guy Clodsire has great typing for this raid. The ability Water Absorb means it won’t take any damage from Primarina’s many sound-based attacks meaning we can get around the issue with Alluring Voice. Clodsire is just heavy enough to deal maximum damage with Heavy Slam, and some support from Alcremie with Decorate will see this move rip through Primarina.
Clodsire – Level 100
- Nature – Careful
- Ability – Water Absorb
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Steel
- Move set – Heavy Slam, Mud-Slap, Iron Head, Amnesia
Alcremie
Alcremie is known for its special defense and also has a fantastic supportive move set. Decorate will double an ally’s attack, and Misty Terrain can prevent the confusion from Alluring Voice. If your partner is immune to Alluring Voice – like Clodsire – then you can use Light Screen instead. Once your partner has buffed its stats, Alcremie can do decent damage by using Psych Up on them, followed by Stored Power.
Alcremie – Level 100
- Nature – Calm
- Ability – Sweet Veil
- Item – Leftovers
- Tera type – Psychic
- Move set – Misty Terrain/Light Screen, Psych Up, Stored Power, Decorate