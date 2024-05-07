Video Games

Best Pokémon for Primarina Tera Raid: How to beat the Primarina 7-Star Tera Raid event

Everything you need to know about the Primarina 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Georgina Young

Nintendo / The Pokémon Company

Pokémon has just announced the next 7-Star Tera Raid for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as another powerful ‘mon is available to take down. Continuing the tradition of adding starter Pokémon to these difficult raids, Primarina, the Water-type starter from Generation 7, will be the next raid target. If you want to catch the Mightiest Primarina for yourself, here are the best counters.

Table of Contents

  1. When does the Primarina raid start?
  2. 7-Star Tera Raid Primarina stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
  3. Best counters for Primarina – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

When does the Primarina raid start?

Like many other 7-Star Raids, Primarina will be available over two weekends. One 7-Star Raid will appear each day, giving you six opportunities to take it down. However, no matter how many times you complete this raid, you’ll only be able to catch it once.

Here are the dates when Primarina is available:

  • From Friday, May 10, 2024, until Sunday, May 12, 2024
  • From Friday, May 17, 2024, until Sunday, May 19, 2024

7-Star Tera Raid Primarina stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Primarina is a special attacker with good special defense as well. It also comes with the hidden ability Liquid Voice, which turns all sound-based moves into Water-type. This means that more of Primarina’s moves will be Water-type than you’re expecting. The scariest thing about Primarina is that it has a surprisingly deep move pool, with move types that can counter almost every Pokémon available.

Here is Primarina’s set.

The Mightiest Primarina – Level 100

  • Nature – Modest
  • Ability – Liquid Voice
  • Item – None
  • Tera type – Fairy
  • Move set – Hyper Voice, Alluring Voice, Moonblast, Ice Beam, Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, Calm Mind, Sparkling Aria

Best counters for Primarina – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Primarina is a strong special attacker with weak physical defenses, so we’re looking for a strong physical attacker with good special defense that resists or is neutral to Primarina’s attacks.  Primarina also gets access to Alluring Voice which will confuse you if you raise your stats making this more difficult. It wasn’t an easy task but we found a few Pokémon which fit the bill.

Snorlax

Pokémon Snorlax on top of tera raid background.
Snorlax wins this fight in its sleep. / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company

Snorlax has great attack and special defense, but even more importantly, it has Belly Drum. Belly Drum is important as you only need to spend one turn raising your attack, negating the issues with Alluring Voice. It also has the best moves for raids, Mud-Slap, which lowers accuracy and helps you stick around for longer. Snorlax’s weight means that Heavy Slam will deal huge amounts of damage, while Hard Press is more situational. Here’s what we recommend.

Snorlax – Level 100

  • Nature – Careful
  • Ability – Thick Fat
  • Item – Shell Bell
  • Tera type – Steel
  • Move set – Belly Drum, Heavy Slam, Mud-Slap, Hard Press

Fezandipiti

Pokémon Fezandipiti on top of tera raid background.
Fezandipiti brings elegance to this fight. / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company

Fezandipiti has great special defense, and its ability means it has a good chance to poison Primarina with every attack. Its attack output is limited without the ability to boost its stats, but it has great longevity with Light Screen and Roost. This will allow you to fire off Cross Poisons and Gunk Shots giving more chances to poison and providing plenty of chip damage. Here’s the set we recommend.

Fezandipiti – Level 100

  • Nature – Careful
  • Ability – Toxic Chain
  • Item – Leftovers
  • Tera type – Poison
  • Move set – Light Screen, Gunk Shot, Cross Poison, Roost

Clodsire

Pokémon Clodsire on top of tera raid background.
Worry not: Your lord and savior, Clodsire, is here! / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company

Aside from being a happy little guy Clodsire has great typing for this raid. The ability Water Absorb means it won’t take any damage from Primarina’s many sound-based attacks meaning we can get around the issue with Alluring Voice. Clodsire is just heavy enough to deal maximum damage with Heavy Slam, and some support from Alcremie with Decorate will see this move rip through Primarina.

Clodsire – Level 100

  • Nature – Careful
  • Ability – Water Absorb
  • Item – Shell Bell
  • Tera type – Steel
  • Move set – Heavy Slam, Mud-Slap, Iron Head, Amnesia

Alcremie

Pokémon Alcremie on top of tera raid background.
Temperatures may be getting warmer, but please don't try to eat this cutie. / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company

Alcremie is known for its special defense and also has a fantastic supportive move set. Decorate will double an ally’s attack, and Misty Terrain can prevent the confusion from Alluring Voice. If your partner is immune to Alluring Voice – like Clodsire – then you can use Light Screen instead. Once your partner has buffed its stats, Alcremie can do decent damage by using Psych Up on them, followed by Stored Power.

Alcremie – Level 100

  • Nature – Calm
  • Ability – Sweet Veil
  • Item – Leftovers
  • Tera type – Psychic
  • Move set – Misty Terrain/Light Screen, Psych Up, Stored Power, Decorate
Published
Georgina Young

GEORGINA YOUNG

Georgina Young is a Gaming Writer for GLHF. They have been writing about video games for around 10 years and are seen as one of the leading experts on the PlayStation Vita. They are also a part of the Pokémon community, involved in speedrunning, challenge runs, and the competitive scene. Aside from English, they also speak and translate from Japanese, German and French. Their favorite games are Pokémon Heart Gold, Majora’s Mask, Shovel Knight, Virtue’s Last Reward and Streets of Rage. They often write about 2D platformers, JRPGs, visual novels, and Otome. In writing about the PlayStation Vita, they have contributed articles to books about the console including Vita Means Life, and A Handheld History. They have also written for the online publications IGN, TechRadar, Space.com, GamesRadar+, NME, Rock Paper Shotgun, GAMINGbible, Pocket Tactics, Metro, news.com.au and Gayming Magazine. They have written in print for Switch Player Magazine, and PLAY Magazine. Previously a News Writer at GamesRadar, NME and GAMINGbible, they currently write on behalf of GLHF for The Sun, USA Today FTW, and Sports Illustrated. You can find their previous work by visiting Georgina Young’s MuckRack profile. Email: georgina.young@glhf.gg