Best Pokémon for Swampert Tera Raid: How to beat the Swampert 7-Star Tera Raid event
Pokémon has just announced that Generation 3 fan-favorite starter Swampert will be the next target of 7-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and everyone will have a chance to catch one. These raids are the most difficult fights in the game’s history, so you’ll need to be prepared if you want to grab one of your own.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Swampert 7-Star Tera Raid, and which Pokémon you can use to take it down.
When does the Swampert raid start?
Like most 7-Star Raids, Swampert will be available for two weekends. One 7-Star Raid will appear each day, giving you six opportunities to take it down. However, no matter how many times you complete this raid, you’ll only be able to catch it once.
Here are the dates when Swampert is available:
- From Friday, May 31, 2024, until Sunday, June 2, 2024
- From Friday, June 7, 2024, until Sunday, June 9, 2024
7-Star Tera Raid Swampert stats, moves, and ability – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Swampert’s ability Damp means you can’t use exploding moves, but you shouldn’t be using these in raids anyway. However, the Poison-tera type adds a third type to its arsenal of attacks, which means it has great coverage against most Pokémon. Swampert’s powerful 110 Attack stat means that it will be able to hit hard, so you’ll have to plan a ‘mon with strong Defense.
Here is Swampert’s set:
The Mightiest Swampert – Level 100
- Nature – Brave
- Ability – Damp
- Item – None
- Tera type – Poison
- Move set – Surf, Sludge Wave, Poison Jab, Liquidation, Earthquake, Curse
Best counters for Swampert – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
Swampert will need a Pokémon with a high Defense stat that is also able to resist or to be neutral to all of Swampert’s attacks. Here’s what we recommend.
Gastrodon
Gastrodon is a popular choice for raids due to its good defenses, typing, and powerful attacks. It’s strong for this raid as it has the ability Storm Drain, which will boost its Special Attack when it is hit with a Water-type move. It also has good utility. It can lower Swampert’s Attack with Chilling Water, and lower its Accuracy with Mud-Slap. Recover will keep it healthy, while you deal damage with Earth Power.
Here’s the set we recommend.
Gastrodon – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Storm Drain
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Ground
- Move set – Earth Power, Chilling Water, Mud-Slap, Recover
Slowbro
Slowbro is another popular raid counter, and is useful for this raid, too. Its type is perfect for this raid, which is why it suits the Stellar Tera type to maintain it after Terastallization. Slowbro can boost its stats with Calm Mind and Iron Defense in solo raids, or copy a partner’s stats with Psych Up in team raids, before using Stored Power to deal damage. It has other helpful moves like Heal Pulse in team raids, or Chilling Water to lower Swampert’s Attack.
Slowbro – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Oblivious
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Stellar
- Move set – Heal Pulse/Iron Defense, Chilling Water, Psych Up/Calm Mind, Stored Power
Bronzong
With Levitate, Bronzong is immune to both Ground- and Poison-type attacks, making it a great counter to Swampert. Similarly to Slowbro, you can use Iron Defense and Calm Mind to boost stats in solo raids – or Psych Up to boost from a partner in tem raids – before launching Stored Power for damage. It has other supportive moves like Reflect and Helping Hand for team raids as well.
Bronzong – Level 100
- Nature – Bold
- Ability – Levitate
- Item – Shell Bell
- Tera type – Psychic
- Move set – Reflect, Psych Up/Calm Mind, Stored Power, Helping Hand/Iron Defense