10 rarest Fortnite skins that are surprisingly valuable
Fortnite has been running since 2017, growing with new skins, cosmetics, and items in the years since. As a live service game with Battle Passes and limited-time events aplenty, unless you’ve been playing every day since 2017, you’re going to have missed some stuff along the way.
That means that there are some Fortnite skins that only a small handful of people ever got in their lockers, and now they’re worth quite a lot of money. Over the years players have sold accounts with valuable skins for ridiculous amounts of money, so if you happen to own any of these skins, it might be worth taking a look at their true value. These are the rarest Fortnite skins in the game right now.
The Reaper
Nowadays Fortnite is known for collaborating with just about every IP under the sun, but that wasn’t always the case. The Reaper is an example of a simpler time when the team at Epic had to settle for parodies of famous characters. John Wick may be an official skin that pops up in the item shop nowadays, but this knock-off was only available as the Level 100 reward for the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass, back when the player base was nowhere near as big as it is now.
Eon
There are generally two things that can make a rare skin. Either it was a reward on a very early season’s Battle Pass, or it was only given out in a highly limited event. Eon falls into the latter category, as it was only obtainable by buying an Xbox One S bundle that contained the skin, costing $249.99. The Xbox One S was one of Xbox’s less popular consoles, so only a small portion of Fortnite players have this one.
Royale Bomber
It wasn’t just Xbox-used that got exclusive skins. In 2018 a PS4 bundle was released containing this exclusive Fortnite skin, which later got a re-release in a bundle with a DualShock 4 controller. The thing is, by 2018 most people who wanted a PS4 already had one, and only the most dedicated fans would shell out the cost for a brand new one just to get this skin, making it very rare indeed.
Honor Guard
Games consoles weren’t the only ridiculously expensive ways to get unique Fortnite skins, as in 2019, tech company Honor signed a deal with Epic Games. If you purchased an Honor View20 cellphone – which at the time cost $650 – you would get this Honor Guard Fortnite skin with your new tech.
Double Helix
We’re completing the console trilogy now with Nintendo getting a piece of the action. Double Helix was part of a cosmetic set released around the same time as Eon, only this skin was exclusive to a Nintendo Switch console bundle, costing $300. At least in 2018, the Nintendo Switch was still relatively new – compared to the PS4, anyway.
Black Knight
Black Knight is one of the more famous rare skins and is very valuable for that reason. This legendary skin was the reward for maxing out the Battle pass in Chapter 1 Season 2, which ended in February 2018. The max level at that point in time was only 70, rather than 100, but the fact that it was so early in the game’s lifetime means not that many people were around to get it.
Galaxy
Back to expensive technology now, and Samsung got its fingers in the Fortnite pie. It required you to put in more work than just buying one of their products though. To get this skin, you had to play three Fortnite matches on either a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. At launch, the Note 9 cost $1,000, while the Tab S4 cost $650. Even if you still own these devices though, it’s too late, as the offer has since expired.
Golden Agent Peel
Peely isn’t quite as old as most skins on this list, being introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2. However, it represents a lot of the alternate styles for skins that have really high requirements. To unlock the solid-gold style for Agent Peel, you needed to reach Level 300 during this season, and that would only earn you part of the outfit. To get Peely completely covered in gold you had to reach Level 350. Needless to say, even with a large player base, only a dedicated portion put in the work to unlock this.
Renegade Raider
Now we’re going back to the very earliest days of Fortnite, as Renegade Raider was one of the first skins ever added to the item shop. You had to reach Level 20 in Chapter 1 Season 1 to be able to buy it too. It may be a fairly plain-looking skin by modern Fortnite standards, but now it’s become one of the rarest and most sought-after skins out there. If you happen to have it in your account, you could be sitting on a gold mine.
Aerial Assault Trooper
This skin is widely regarded as the rarest skin in Fortnite today. Like Renegade Raider, it was available only in Chapter 1 Season 1, unlocking for purchase at Level 15. While the requirements to get it were lower, it was simply a less popular skin than Renegade at the time, meaning that very few people bought it. Of course, if you want it now, you’re going to need very deep pockets.