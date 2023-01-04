Use these Roblox promo codes to get free items

Roblox promo codes: Get free items in January 2023
Roblox is a mysterious beast. It’s hugely popular, but very few people outside of the game’s community have any idea what it is. This is because Roblox isn’t really a game in and of itself, it’s more of a game-creation tool that has seen people create everything from first-person shooters to puzzle platformers. One of the things that remains consistent through all the different games on the platform is your avatar.
This character you create can be customized in just about every way imaginable, with a ludicrous amount of clothing and accessory options that you can use to make yourself unique. Unfortunately, almost all of them cost Robux, which you’ll need to spend real money to get. However, there are a bunch of promo codes out there that will get you items for free, so we’ve gathered all the currently active ones.
Active Roblox promo codes - January 2023
- SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola pet.
- TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says pet.
- FREETARGETSANTA2022 – Upside Down Santa.
- FREEAMAZONFOX2022 – Too Cool Fire Fox Hat.
Roblox Island of Moves codes
- StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat.
- GetMoving – Speedy Shades.
- SettingTheStage – Build It Backpack.
- WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion.
- VictoryLap – Cardio Cans.
- DIY – Kinetic Staff.
Roblox Mansion of Wonder codes
- FXArtist – Artist Backpack.
- ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura waist.
- ParticleWizard – Tomes of the Magus shoulders.
- Glimmer – Head Slime accessory.
- Boardwalk – Ring of Flames waist.
How to redeem Roblox promo codes
You can redeem a Roblox code by following these steps:
- Open the Redeem Roblox Code/Promotions page.
- Ensure you are signed in using the box in the top right.
- Enter your code in the “Enter Your Code” field and click Redeem.
- If you’ve entered the code correctly, your rewards will immediately be added to your account.