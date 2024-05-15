Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release times
It’s been a turbulent time for Xbox Game Studios recently with the massively disappointing news of Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks being closed down, so Microsoft is hoping that Ninja Theory’s next title, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, can somewhat change the public discourse of its failed strategy and plummeting hardware sales.
With Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2's release date being only one week away, Ninja Theory revealed the launch details for its upcoming sequel – find the exact Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release time for your region below.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release times
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set for release on May 21, 2024, with a simultaneous launch all over the world – this means that the classic New Zealand trick won’t have any effect this time around, since no region will be able to play ahead of any other.
Here are the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release times:
- May 21, 1am PT
- May 21, 3am CT
- May 21, 4am ET
- May 21, 9am BST
- May 21, 10am CEST
- May 21, 1:30pm IST
- May 21, 4pm CST
- May 21, 5pm KST/JST
- May 21, 6pm AEST
- May 21, 8pm NZST
Check out the graphic below for additional time zones not listed above:
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S and continues the story of Senua in Viking Iceland.
“Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound,” the official description teases.