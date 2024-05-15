Video Games

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release times

Find out when Ninja Theory’s upcoming title is unlocked

Marco Wutz

Ninja Theory / Xbox

It’s been a turbulent time for Xbox Game Studios recently with the massively disappointing news of Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks being closed down, so Microsoft is hoping that Ninja Theory’s next title, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, can somewhat change the public discourse of its failed strategy and plummeting hardware sales.

With Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2's release date being only one week away, Ninja Theory revealed the launch details for its upcoming sequel – find the exact Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release time for your region below.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release times

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set for release on May 21, 2024, with a simultaneous launch all over the world – this means that the classic New Zealand trick won’t have any effect this time around, since no region will be able to play ahead of any other.

Here are the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 release times:

  • May 21, 1am PT
  • May 21, 3am CT
  • May 21, 4am ET
  • May 21, 9am BST
  • May 21, 10am CEST
  • May 21, 1:30pm IST
  • May 21, 4pm CST
  • May 21, 5pm KST/JST
  • May 21, 6pm AEST
  • May 21, 8pm NZST

Check out the graphic below for additional time zones not listed above:

Graph showing a map of the globe with the release times for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
All release times for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. / Ninja Theory / Xbox

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S and continues the story of Senua in Viking Iceland. 

“Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound,” the official description teases.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg