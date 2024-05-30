Silent Hill Transmission May 2024: start times and what to expect
Konami will reveal more about the future of Silent Hill this week. The publisher's second Silent Hill Transmission showcase will give us a new look at upcoming games in the series, as well a first look at the feature film "Return to Silent Hill."
While there are plenty of reveals Konami is planning for us, you may need a catch-up on where to watch it and what to expect.
Silent Hill Transmission: start times
The Silent Hill Transmission will be broadcast live on May 30, 2024, following PlayStation's State of Play showcase. Here's when that will be in your timezone:
- May 30 - 4pm PT
- May 30 - 7pm ET
- May 31 - 12am BST
- May 31 - 1am CEST
- May 31 - 4:30am IST
- May 31 - 8am JST
- May 31 - 9am AEST
- May 31 - 11am NZST
Where to watch Silent Hill Transmission showcase
You can watch the Silent Hill Transmission broadcast on Konami's official channels on YouTube. We have embedded the YouTube stream here for your convenience:
What to expect from Konami's Silent Hill showcase?
Konami has stated that the hour-long showcase will "share game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch." The most obvious candidate here is an extended look at Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake, as a release date announcement can be expected. After all, the game was recently rated in South Korea, signaling an imminent release.
The other games that will most likely be shown off are Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill f, which were announced during 2022's Transmission showcase. It's possible that Konami will surprise us again with a free game, like it did with Silent Hill: The Short Message earlier this year, but don't count on it.