These Star Wars games are being developed in 2023

Disney and Lucasfilm Games have opened the floodgates for games set in the galaxy far, far away by releasing the Star Wars license from its exclusivity deal with EA. Whatever you think of the movies or streaming shows, Star Wars’ massive universe offers space for all kinds of stories and adventures, told in whatever form and genre you can imagine.

Games, of course, are one of the most entertaining ways to immerse yourself in this epic space opera and there are currently quite a number of them in development across many different studios. Here’s an overview of every Star Wars video game being developed in 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release Date: March 17, 2023

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment’s sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to release in March 2023 and continues the story of Cal Kestis, a survivor of Order 66 at the end of the Clone Wars. Set five years after Fallen Order, Survivor largely maintains the gameplay elements of its predecessor. It does however add five fully realized lightsaber combat stances to the game, mixing up the way players can use Kestis’ abilities in battle. Different enemy types will force players to think about which weapon and combat stance will be best suited to deal with them.

Star Wars: Hunters

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Developer: Zynga

Zynga and NaturalMotion have been working on Star Wars: Hunters for quite some time now, with a release date originally planned for 2022. Delayed to some time in 2023, the mobile game is a multiplayer arena brawler featuring a roster of original hero characters with unique abilities. Hunters has already been soft-launched in a few select regions on Android devices.

Hunters doesn't feature any established characters. Zynga

Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Developer: Saber Interactive

This highly anticipated remake of one of the best RPGs of all time has been plagued with a host of issues during development, which led publisher Embracer Group to relieve the original developer Aspyr of leading the project. Instead, KOTOR Remake is now probably being worked on by Saber Interactive, though the project’s status really is unknown at the moment. The whole debacle very likely comes with a huge delay for the game in the best case, as Saber Interactive is currently busy with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Star Wars Eclipse

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Developer: Quantic Dream

Announced with a jaw-droppingly beautiful cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars Eclipse is a story-focused and decision-driven game from the developers of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The project was announced in its very early stages, which means that we are likely years away from its release. Eclipse is set in the High Republic era, a time featuring the Jedi Order and the Republic at the height of their power.

Untitled Star Wars FPS

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Aside from Jedi: Survivor, Respawn Entertainment is also working on an as-yet-untitled Star Wars FPS. Peter Hirschmann is leading the project as game director, which is fantastic news for fans of the original Battlefront games – he worked on both of the Pandemic titles. A Battlefront 3 from DICE looks unlikely at this point, so shooter fans will have to keep their eyes peeled on this project.

Untitled Star Wars strategy game

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Developer: Bit Reactor

Respawn Entertainment also has its fingers in this project, acting as producer. Bit Reactor is a new studio consisting of many former Firaxis members, the developer of XCOM and Civilization. Bit Reactor explicitly declared the creation of turn-based XCOM-like games as its goal, making it likely that the untitled strategy game will be inspired by the icon of the genre.

Untitled Star Wars open-world game

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Developer: Ubisoft Massive

Fans are highly anticipating an open-world game in the Star Wars universe, so Ubisoft Massive will have great expectations to fulfill. The title is supposed to feature an original story and is being developed in Ubisoft’s own Snowdrop engine. Julian Gerigthy, creative director at Ubisoft, recently tweeted about 2023 being a huge year for the development teams, so we may get to hear a few more details about this project in the coming months.

Untitled Star Wars action-adventure game

Release Date: TBA

Platforms: TBA

Developer: Skydance New Media

Legendary writer Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media also jumped on the Star Wars train, working on an action-adventure game. This is Hennig’s second chance to write a story in the Star Wars universe after Visceral Games’ Project Ragtag, which she authored, was canceled several years ago.

It’s still early days for a lot of these projects, which means Star Wars fans are likely in for a bit of a drought when it comes to game releases after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out. With so many titles being in development, however, 2023 should at least provide some new details about a few of them. We’ll keep you updated on what’s happening. In the meantime, check out the best Warhammer 40k games for a different kind of space experience.