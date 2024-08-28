Every achievement and how to get them in Star Wars Outlaws
You’re probably going to be spending a long time in Star Wars Outlaws, with hundreds of missions to complete and plenty to do on all five planets in the game. Those who want to push themselves a little bit further, though, will want to knock out all 50 achievements or trophies in the game — and those who want to go even further will also want to grab all 30 Ubisoft Connect Core Challenges.
In this guide we’ll go over all of the achievements, trophies, and Core Challenges in Star Wars Outlaws, with a brief description of how to complete each one.
Star Wars Outlaws: All Achievements and Trophies
Star Wars Outlaws has 50 achievements or trophies available across consoles and PC. Here’s the full list:
- It wasn't me: Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5
- They live up to the name: Clear Wanted status by completing a death trooper confrontation event
- Shoot first: Defeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush
- No match for a good blaster: Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration
- Got you something: Collect all Nix treasures
- Galactic gourmet: Sample all galactic street food
- Good listener: Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy
- Experience outranks everything: Complete all Expert quests
- Adventure and excitement: Discover all planet areas
- Give me the good stuff: Buy an item from a merchant's VIP stock
- Old school cool: Acquire the Disruptor gear set
- Honest work: Complete 40 contracts
- Cut-throat politics: Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate
- Cloak and dagger: Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn
- What you see is what you get: Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel
- The Queen's word is law: Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan
- Think I had a choice?: Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction
- It's mine now: Acquire the scoundrel gear set
- Stay on target: Complete your first Intel chain
- Easy pickings: Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet
- Against all odds: Win your first fixed fathier race
- No such thing as luck: Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando
- There is no try: Get a high score in an arcade game
- Right back at you: Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix
- How rude!: Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks
- Punching up: Defeat each syndicate's capital ship without taking hull damage
- Might want to buckle up: Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer
- I'll bet you have: Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk
- The heavier they fall: Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status
- Sometimes I amaze even myself: Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuver
- Never tell me the odds: Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles
- Into darkness: Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi Nebula
- Like a bantha: Perform a perfect landing with the speeder
- Galaxy drift: Perform a 30-second powerslide drift
- Don't get cocky: Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously
- Into the main frame: Slice 10 advanced terminals
- Slice like you: Slice 20 terminals
- Now you see me, now you don't: Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active
- Get rhythm: Pick 20 locks with the data spike
- Made it somehow: Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder
- Tip the scales: Complete all main quests on Toshara
- One job at a time: Complete all main quests on Kijimi
- Rare friends: Complete all main quests on Tatooine
- Best of the best: Complete all main quests on Akiva
- Eye on the score: Complete all main quests in Canto Bight
- Making friends: Escape from Jabba's palace
- Spiked: Liberate the original Super Viper Droid
- The Director: Learn Sliro's secret
- Calling in some favors: Destroy the Revelator
- Outlaws: Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws trophies (PlayStation-exclusive)
Star Wars Outlaws: All Ubisoft Connect Core Challenges
In addition to the main trophies in the game, Star Wars Outlaws also has 30 additional challenges available via Ubisoft Connect. Each of these will give a certain amount of Ubisoft Connect XP, which we’ve listed below:
- The Score: Open the Canto Bight vault (50 XP)
- First Steps: Jump to hyperspace for the first time (50 XP)
- Hitch a Ride: Call the speeder for the first time (50 XP)
- Gunsmith: Upgrade the blaster for the first time (100 XP)
- Joyride: Use the speeder boost ability for the first time (100 XP)
- Audience: Bring the relic to Queen Ashiga (100 XP)
- Loose Pockets: Pickpocket 30 targets with Nix (100 XP)
- Tech Issues: Distract 20 cameras with Nix (100 XP)
- Tag Team: Defeat 40 enemies after Nix has attacked them (100 XP)
- Most Wanted: Reach maximum Wanted (100 XP)
- Big Ears: Eavesdrop on 20 private conversations (100 XP)
- Shopping Around: Meet 30 different merchants (100 XP)
- Dogfighter: Defeat 50 enemies in space (100 XP)
- Loyal Partners: Release Nix from his cage (100 XP)
- Released: Pay the debt to the Hutt Cartel (100 XP)
- Droidsmith: Find and recruit Gedeek (250 XP)
- Big Spender: Spend a total of 50,000 credits at merchants (250 XP)
- Brawler: Defeat 50 enemies in melee (250 XP)
- Caught Off Guard: Take down 10 Gamorrean guards (250 XP)
- Card Sharp: Cheat 20 times during Sabacc games without getting caught (250 XP)
- Shocker: Defeat 50 enemies using the blaster's Stun Mode (250 XP)
- Slicer: Slice 20 advanced terminals (250 XP)
- Hunters: Defeat the Zerek Besh hunters on Akiva (250 XP)
- Playing the Odds: Bet 10,000 credits in fathier races (250 XP)
- Sure Bets: Win 20 fixed fathier races (250 XP)
- Scrapper: Defeat 50 droids using the blaster's Ion Mode (250 XP)
- Viper: Defeat 20 Viper probe droids (250 XP)
- Defying Death: Defeat 30 death troopers (250 XP)
- Top Secret: Find all ISB reports (250 XP)
- Legacy: Find all of Jet Kordo’s journals (250 XP)