Star Wars Outlaws: Best graphics mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5
Star Wars Outlaws is quite the looker, whether you’re playing on PC or on console, with the game really taking advantage of what the current generation of hardware has to offer. Like many recent games, from Ubisoft and others, Outlaws offers quite a few different performance and quality modes on console, with some aiming for higher frame rates, others aiming for higher resolutions and effects, and some splitting the difference.
In this guide we’ll go over what we’ve found to be the best graphics modes for Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. Make sure you also check out our guides for where to pick up your DLC items and how to save manually.
Star Wars Outlaws: Best Xbox Series X|S performance mode
The graphical options available to you in Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox will depend on which console you’re playing on. Xbox Series S owners have the easiest time picking, as they’ve only got one option. The Series S doesn’t have any option to change the performance mode, instead always targeting 1080p at 30fps.
Series X has a few more options available, with three distinct modes to pick from. By default, the game will be set to Performance mode, which aims for 1080p at 60fps. For most players, there’s a second option too, with Quality mode, which cuts the frame rate in half and aims for a much higher resolution, and also adds more detail to foliage and reflections.
If you’re lucky enough to be using a display with a 120hz refresh rate, a third option is available, too: Quality (40fps) mode. As the name suggests, this mode aims to be similar to Quality mode, but runs at a slightly higher frame rate, somewhat splitting the difference between the two other modes. This option will only appear in the settings if you’ve got a 120hz display and your console is outputting to that display at 120hz.
If you’ve got a 120hz display, we’d recommend going for the Quality (40fps) mode, which offers a good mix of pretty visuals, a higher resolution, and a smooth enough frame rate. The game will pretty much always hit 40fps, even in the most taxing circumstances, so it’s a good, solid choice.
Choosing between Performance and Quality is a little more difficult, but will depend on what you value most. The Performance mode still looks very good, so if you value higher frame rates and don’t mind dropping some frames here and there, pick Performance. If you’re very susceptible to frame rate drops, value eye-popping reflections, and don’t mind playing at 30fps, Quality is the way to go, as it stays locked at 30fps in almost all circumstances.
Star Wars Outlaws: Best PS5 performance mode
Much like Xbox Series X, the PS5 offers three performance modes: Quality, Quality (40fps), and Performance. Our recommendations above apply here, too, with Quality being best for those who want a solid frame rate and the best visuals, Performance being for those who don’t mind a hit to quality for higher frame rates, and Quality (40fps) being a mix between the two.
The only difference we’ve found is that, sometimes, the PS5 version of the game will offer the 40fps mode in the settings to displays that aren’t running at a 120hz refresh rate. If this is the case, we’d recommend not using it — it won’t be a smooth experience.