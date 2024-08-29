Video Games

How to get the credits for Preeban in Star Wars Outlaws

How to aquire 100 credits for Preeban at the very start of Star Wars Outlaws

Ryan Woodrow

Preeban
Preeban / Ubisoft

One of the first things you’ll be tasked with doing in Star Wars Outlaws is gathering a small handful of cash to pay off Preeban, otherwise, you can’t fix your data spike, a tool no thief can do without. Getting 100 credits is trivial later in the game, but when you’re unable to do any jobs, it may not be immediately obvious how you’re supposed to get that money.

We’ll explain how to easily gather 100 credits for Preeban so you can get going with your adventure. If you're just starting out then check out our Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough for all the details you could want.

How to get 100 credits for Preeban

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay. An armed guard highlighted in blue while Kay looks at them.
Pickpocketing guards will get you the cash in no time. / Ubisoft

While there are various scraps around the area that you can sell, by far the easiest way to get these credits is to use Nix to pickpocket people. This is done by pressing Q on PC or LB/L1 on console to bring up Nix’s command options, then looking at someone and telling him to steal. He’ll usually come away with around 15-20 credits, so doing this a handful of times around the area will get you your 100 credits in no time.

After this you'll need to break into your first secure location. Check out our guide on how to find a Club Tarsus Keycard if you want to know more.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides