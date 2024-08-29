How to get the credits for Preeban in Star Wars Outlaws
One of the first things you’ll be tasked with doing in Star Wars Outlaws is gathering a small handful of cash to pay off Preeban, otherwise, you can’t fix your data spike, a tool no thief can do without. Getting 100 credits is trivial later in the game, but when you’re unable to do any jobs, it may not be immediately obvious how you’re supposed to get that money.
We’ll explain how to easily gather 100 credits for Preeban so you can get going with your adventure. If you're just starting out then check out our Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough for all the details you could want.
How to get 100 credits for Preeban
While there are various scraps around the area that you can sell, by far the easiest way to get these credits is to use Nix to pickpocket people. This is done by pressing Q on PC or LB/L1 on console to bring up Nix’s command options, then looking at someone and telling him to steal. He’ll usually come away with around 15-20 credits, so doing this a handful of times around the area will get you your 100 credits in no time.
