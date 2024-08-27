Star Wars Outlaws: How to access DLC items
Star Wars Outlaws is out now for owners of the deluxe and legendary editions of the game, and with those editions comes a host of DLC content. Most of these are cosmetics, including themed outfits for Kay and Nix, one of which is based on fellow scoundrel Han Solo.
You won’t be able to claim this DLC content right away, though, and it takes quite a bit of time in-game before you’re able to dress as one of the coolest bounty hunters in the galaxy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide for not only how to access DLC items, but when you’ll be able to access them.
Star Wars Outlaws: How to get DLC items
DLC items won’t be available in Star Wars Outlaws right away, and you’ll have to play for a few hours before you can pick them up. In order to get your cool new cosmetics, you’ll need to progress through the game until you have access to your ship, the Trailblazer. This takes about three or four hours of gameplay, give or take an hour or two, depending on your playstyle and difficulty settings.
You’ll first get the Trailblazer on Canto, but you’ll quickly crash it into the planet Toshara. A helpful mechanic named Waka will offer to help you repair it, for which you’ll need to collect a few parts, namely fuel injectors. Once you collect the fuel injectors, Waka will tell you that he’s moved the ship to Jaunta’s Hope.
After arriving in Jaunta’s Hope, make your way to the landing pad then enter your ship through the ramp at the back of the Trailblazer. DLC items will be available in a Delivery Crate just to the right after entering the ship, and interacting with that Delivery Crate will let you put the items in your inventory.
This Delivery Crate will also come in handy in the future — rewards from high reputation with Syndicates will also be sent here, so you’ll want to keep it in mind whenever rewards become available.