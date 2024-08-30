How to get a slicing kit in Star Wars Outlaws
Finding your Star Wars Outlaws slicing kit should be top on your checklist once you complete the open-world game’s tutorial missions in Mirogana. You can technically make it through the whole of Outlaws without one – but you’re missing some handy features and convenient ways to bypass Imperial security.
Our Star Wars Outlaws slicing kit guide explains how to get the kit and what to do with it once it’s yours.
If you’re after more help, check out our guides for how to find Jet Kordo’s vault on Toshara and how to win at Kessel Sabacc.
Read more:
Star Wars Outalws: How to get a slicing kit
Kay’s slicing kit comes from Aila Bren, one of Outlaws’ experts, and the intel chain that leads you to this particular expert becomes available after you finish New Tricks. Danka tells Kay she has leads on two experts who can help her, and Aila is one of them. Track the slicer intel to Mirogana’s gambling parlor, and lean on the bar to overhear a conversation that gives Kay a lead.
The lean prompt should pop at the back of the bar, on the left – left, if you’re facing it from the parlor’s entrance.
The intel points you toward Crimson Dawn territory. The easiest way to get through this next part is by being on good terms with the Dawn, so if you sided with the Pykes so far, you may want to consider completing some contract work that’ll raise your reputation with Crimson Dawn.
Or you can just sneak in, via an entrance near the restaurant at the northern end of Mirogana’s market. Either way, make your way to the landing pad once you’re inside. This is a restricted area unless your reputation is “excellent,” so you’ll have to climb up over some rails on the side to get in unnoticed.
Chat with the man there to start Aila’s quest.
Star Wars Outlaws: Aila’s quest
Aila’s quest is a solid introduction to slicing and infiltration in general. Follow the quest marker to a small Imperial outpost, where you’ll grab the sequencer she needs.
Then, make your way to the larger Imperial Forward Base. Sneak inside by climbing over one of the walls, which, as Kay helpfully tells you, you can do by clambering up the rocks overlooking the compound.
Getting spotted in a compound is a good way to get overwhelmed, so opt for stealth takedowns and judicious uses of Kay’s stun gun and Nix’s help.
The quest marker leads you to Aila, though you’ll have to pick two locks to get there. Our Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking guide has some tips for how that works, if you’re struggling. Speak with Aila inside, and exit via the vent at the end of the room. Slice the terminal as she instructed to activate the compound’s defense turrets, and get out of there however you see fit. Since escape is your goal, it’s no big deal if you get spotted. You can even use your new kit to remove Kay’s wanted status if things get out of hand.
Head over to our Star Wars Outlaws slicing guide for some advice on how to get the most out of your new toy.