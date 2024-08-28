Star Wars Outlaws easy lockpicking guide
If you’re going to stealthy infiltrate a place, you need to know how to pick a lock, even when the locks are computerized space-age systems. In the Star Wars universe, you won’t be wiggling a metal stick in a keyhole, instead, you need to find your inner rhythm to get through any locked doors in your path.
We’ll explain how lockpicking works in Star Wars Outlaws, so you can infiltrate anywhere easily.
How to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws
When you interact with a lock, watch the yellow circle on the right-hand side. It will flash and beep two to four times in a rhythm. You need to press the button on-beat for each flash in the sequence to unlock the door. You’ll know you hit one right when the blue light below the yellow one also flashes, but you need to do the whole sequence in one go to unlock the door.
If you’re struggling with this, then you can open the help menu by following the prompt at the bottom of the screen. There you’ll find another prompt that turns on a help mode, which will give you a visual indication of when to press in the center of the lock, making it much easier to time your presses. If that’s still too difficult, then there is a setting to make it easier in the options menu.