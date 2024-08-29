Star Wars Outlaws: Mirogana Pyke Syndicate vault keycard locations and rewards
Toshara is home to two faction vaults — one belonging to the Pyke Syndicate, and another belonging to the Crimson Dawn. These vaults contain untold treasures… or at least some kind of treasures, kept under tight lock and key by the syndicates that watch over them. To unlock a vault, you’ll need three keycards, after which you’ll need to sneak into the syndicate’s home turf and open the vault to collect your treasure.
In this guide we’ll walk you through how to get into the Pyke Syndicate’s vault in Mirogana, the major city on Toshara, which is one of the first vaults you’ll have access to. That includes the locations of all three keycards, and the location of the vault itself.
For more guides to help you get through the galaxy, check out our Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough with everything you need to know about the game.
Star Wars Outlaws: Mirogana Pyke vault keycard locations
There are three keycards to collect before you can unlock the Pyke Syndicate vault in Mirogana, and thankfully they’re not too difficult to track down. That said, things are a lot easier if you’re on good terms with the Pykes, so you might want to consider doing a few missions for them before you start tracking down their precious loot — doing so will also give you some neat rewards, and it’s good to keep all factions in Star Wars Outlaws in high regard if you can. You can sneak into the Pyke Syndicate territory in Mirogana to access a computer terminal near the vault to mark the keycard locations on your map, or you can scroll down to see where to find them.
Tizlak’s vault keycard
Tizlak’s vault keycard can be found in the middle of Toshara, right on the edge of Mirogana Valley and The Mirage. The keycard is located at the Pyke Syndicate Workshop, which is a restricted area even if you’re friends with the Pykes. The keycard is located on a heightened ridge on the south side of the workshop, and it’s not in a chest or a crate — just out in the open lying on top of a box.
Jinnjo’s vault keycard
Jinnjo’s vault keycard is located in Pyke Syndicate territory at the Lost Steppe, in the deep south of Toshara. You may need to traverse quite a lot of Pyke-controlled land, so we’d highly recommend you get up to a Good or above reputation before embarking on this mission. If you are on good terms with them, you can also fast travel to this location, since you may have visited it earlier in the game. Jinnjo’s vault keycard is located in the northwest of the Pyke-controlled land, in a small, farm-like building surrounded by a few guards. You’ll need to take down most of these guards – thankfully it’s not a forced stealth section, so you can go loud if you want – and then pick the lock at the front door. Head to the right once inside, and you’ll find the keycard sitting on the table.
Gorak’s vault keycard
The third and final keycard belongs to Gorak, but he’s not holding it on his person. Instead, you can find it at the Pyke Poaching Station, another in the Lost Steppe. It’s very difficult to reach the location without a half-decent reputation, so make sure you’re on Good or above. Upon entering the gates of the Poaching Station, continue up the path to the second gate, then bear right along the wall to reach a building with a satellite dish on the roof. Open the door and turn to your right to find the Operations Building keycard on a workbench. Head back out of the building and immediately turn right, where you’ll see a climbing wall. Climb up it, then enter the building immediately in front of you, where you’ll find the keycard on the desk.
Star Wars Outlaws: Mirogana Pyke vault location and reward
The Mirogana Pyke Vault is, as the name suggests, located in Mirogana, in the Pyke-controlled district. Much of the area is restricted, but you’ll have an easier time getting close to the vault if you’re on good terms with the group.
The vault is located at the back of the district in an office, which you can enter through a vent to the left of the front door and around the corner — the quest marker will lead you most of the way there. Use the keycards on the terminal to drop the energy barrier, then open up the chest inside to grab yourself the Imperial Paint Job, a cosmetic option for your Speeder.