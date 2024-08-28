Video Games

Star Wars Outlaws Rejected intel chain – How to get the password for smuggler Lalini Ledeno

Unlock the black market smuggler in the back alley of Mirogana in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws is full of secrets waiting to be discovered, and as you talk to people or overhear conversations, your Journal quickly fills with opportunities to seize.

If you’re exploring Mirogana’s back alleys, you have probably encountered Lalini Ledeno, a shady merchant who won’t talk to you without a password.

Here’s where you can find the password to complete the Rejected intel chain and unlock the smuggler for business.

How to get the password and complete the Rejected intel chain in Star Wars Outlaws

When you first meet Lalini Ledeno, you won’t be able to browse his wares as he is only doing business with people who know the password. Chatting with him will start the Rejected intel chain.

You will get a hint that there are people in the know at Mirogana Market, so you can head up there and look for conversations you can listen to. It can be tricky to find, so here’s the exact people you need to eavesdrop on.

Once you’re back in Mirogana Market, go upstairs, turn left and get inside a small bar all the way next to the other staircase. You will get a prompt to sit and listen to two criminals talking next to you, revealing Lalini’s whereabouts and that you need to say you’re a friend of Arlo.

This will complete the Rejected intel chain and give you everything you need to go back to the black market trader in the back alley.

Unlock smuggler Lalini Ledeno in Mirogana

When you return to Lalini Ledeno, you will have the option “A Friend of Arlo”, and this is what you have to say so he lets you browse his wares.

Lalini sells materials like Durasteel and Transparisteel you need for upgrades, as well as intel and a couple of clothing items. The Agamar Gunslinger Belt you can buy from him restores health when using Adrenaline Rush, and the Abelor Survivalist Pants reduce damage from explosions.

Ledeno is a Crimson Dawn smuggler, so his prices are affected by your reputation with the syndicate.

That's all there is to know about the Rejected intel chain in Star Wars Outlaws. While you're in Mirogana, you may also want to know wheter you should sell Gorak's ring or keep it for later.

Published
