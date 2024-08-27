Star Wars Outlaws release times
The Star Wars Outlaws release times are coming up fast, and depending on which version of Ubisoft’s open-world game you bought, you might be able to play now. Ubisoft is following the modern trend of granting early access before the proper launch if you purchased a deluxe edition, though the difference is just a few days.
We’ve laid out all the Star Wars Outlaws release times for early access and the game’s proper launch below. If you’re still on the fence, check out our Star Wars Outlaws review to see why we think it’s one of the best Star Wars games in ages.
Star Wars Outlaws release times – Early access for PC
If you’re playing on PC, chances are you can already access Outlaws by the time you’re reading this. The times are staggered around the world and go like this:
- 11 p.m. BST (Aug. 26)
- 11 p.m. KST (Aug. 26)
- 11 p.m. JST (Aug. 26)
- 9 p.m. PT (Aug. 26)
- 12 a.m. ET (Aug. 27)
- 12 a.m. CET (Aug. 27)
- 12 a.m. AEST (Aug. 27)
Star Wars Outlaws release times – Early access for PS5 and Xbox
Console release times are a bit more coherent. Star Wars Outlaws early access on PS5 and Xbox goes live at midnight in your console’s timezone on August 27, 2024.
Star Wars Outlaws release times – PC standard edition
The staggered Star Wars Outlaws release times on PC pop up again for the standard edition’s release. You can start playing at:
- 10 p.m. CST (Aug. 29) – That’s true for Shanghai time and Central Standard Time.
- 11 p.m. BST (Aug. 29)
- 11 p.m. KST (Aug. 29)
- 11 p.m. JST (Aug. 29)
- 9 p.m. PT (Aug. 29)
- 12 a.m. ET (Aug. 30)
- 12 a.m. CET (Aug. 30)
- 12 a.m. AEST (Aug. 30)
Star Wars Outlaws release times – PS5 and Xbox standard edition
Console release times are the same for the standard edition as well. Star Wars Outlaws unlocks on PS5 and Xbox at midnight local time on August 30, 2024.