Star Wars Outlaws easy slicing guide
If you thought that computers in the Star Wars universe would have some sort of high-tech security system that prevents any idiot from hacking into their systems, you’d be dead wrong. Star Wars Outlaws computers are very easily hacked by playing a simple game of Mastermind, provided you have the right equipment.
We’ll explain how slicing works in Star Wars Outlaws, as well as where to get the Slicing Kit so you can slice even more systems.
How to slice in Star Wars Outlaws
Slicing is like the game Mastermind, where you need to break a secret code. Select as many symbols as the sequence requires and enter to see how you did:
- If the symbol grays out, that means it isn’t in the sequence
- If it turns yellow, that means it is in the sequence, but not in that position
- If it turns blue, that means it is in the sequence, and you have it in the right position
As you progress through the game, they can get more complex. When the symbols are connected by white lines on the selection screen, that means only one symbol from that group appears in the sequence, meaning you can easily rule out several symbols at once if you find the right one from a particular group.
How to get a slicing kit in Star Wars Outlaws
The slicing kit is a bit of specialized equipment you can get your hands on just a few hours into Star Wars Outlaws that will let you slice systems even if they don’t have a terminal. To unlock it, you first need to progress the main story a bit so that you have completed the quests ‘Underworld’ and ‘New Tricks’, then visit Danka in Jaunta’s Hope’s bar.
Danka will then point you toward the slicer, so activate the quest in your journal and follow the markers. This is a straightforward but somewhat difficult quest that requires you to break into a heavily-armed Imperial base, but completing it will unlock the slicing kit for you to use whenever you need it.