Star Wars Outlaws: Should you tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak
Star Wars Outlaws features a reputation system that affects Kay’s journey in several ways. It opens doors and creates opportunities with each of the four criminal syndicates in the game, gives you discounts at certain vendors, and rewards you for maxing out your reputation with each faction.
One thing that influences your rep in the underworld are the occasional dialogue choices you make during main and side quests. The first such decision is presented to you at the end of the Underworld mission, a couple of hours into your playthrough.
After infiltrating the Pyke Syndicate’s base and stealing some valuable intel, you return to your information broker Danka, who introduces you to Eleera, a senior member of the Crimson Dawn syndicate.
This is where you have to make your first major story decision in the game: to share the intel about the Pyke traitor you just found, or to save that information and give it to the Pyke syndicate’s leader Gorak later.
Here are the two options you have and all the details about their consequences to help you make your decision.
Tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor
Sharing the information about the Pyke traitor with Eleera will improve your reputation with the Crimson Dawn, while your reputation with the Pykes will remain unchanged.
Since you’re still early in the game, this will level up your reputation with Crimson Dawn from Poor to Good, allowing you to move freely in that syndicate’s territories and districts.
You will also get your first reward from the Crimson Dawn, a Crimson Reign Coating to customize your blaster.
After making your choice, Eleera will also give you fuel injectors for your ship, which she will do regardless of your decision.
Save the information for Gorak
If you withhold the information from Eleera, you can then offer it to Gorak, the leader of the Pykes. This will raise your reputation with them and unlock the Imperial Coating cosmetic for your blaster. Moving from Poor to Good rep will also allow you to enter Pyke territory without having to sneak.
That’s everything you need to know about your first story decision in Star Wars Outlaws. Either choice will complete the Underworld quest and allow you to progress the story.
The end of Underworld and the start of the New Tricks mission also mark the moment from which you will be able to save your progress manually.
Decisions like these will occasionally appear later in the game, and the main result of your choices is usually a change in your reputation with the respective syndicates involved. Helping one faction increases your reputation with them, but the decision may also lower your standing with the other faction.
If you're also wondering what to do with that ring Nix snatched during the Underworld quest, check out our Should you sell Gorak’s ring? guide before moving on to the next mission.