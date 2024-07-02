Steam Summer Sale 2024: Best RPGs to grab at a discount
RPGs are often seen as one of the biggest genres in gaming, not always in terms of sales, but in terms of the size of their worlds and overall runtime. If you’re looking purely for the most gaming hours for your money, then RPGs are the way to go, and that goes double during the Steam Summer Sale. Here you can pick up some classic titles for an absolute steal, as well as some lesser-known indie RPGs that will blow you away.
We’ve picked out the best deals for RPGs in the Steam Summer Sale 2024. However, if you want something a little more slow-paced and mentally challenging, check out our list of the best strategy games in the Steam Summer Sale.
Dragon’s Dogma 2
One of 2024’s best RPGs so far is already on sale, and it’s absolutely worth getting it now if you haven’t already. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a fantastic RPG experience that takes a hands-off approach, letting you explore the world and work out most quests for yourself, often with many different outcomes. It has a few secrets and surprises in store as well that you won’t soon forget.
Cassette Beasts
One of last year’s indie standouts, Cassette Beasts is easily the best creature collection game out there not named Pokémon, and even then, it does far more innovating than that franchise ever will. Along with a great battle system and interesting story, you can have fun mixing and matching, as all of the creatures in the game are able to fuse with each other, making for a huge number of combinations.
Cyberpunk 2077
- 50% off (DLC 15% off)
- Find Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam
It’s safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 has well and truly overcome its rocky launch now, finally proving itself last year with a fantastic 2.0 update and the great Phantom Liberty DLC. If you’ve been holding off on playing this game all these years, then now is absolutely the right time to jump in. The base game is half-price and the great DLC – which is perfect for a first-time playthrough is also 15% off.
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
This Kickstarted JRPG made by the director of the Suikoden series is a true modern classic in the genre. With over 100 potential recruitable party members, an engaging combat system, and a great story spanning three protagonists, this game has plenty to keep you occupied. It brings strong character writing and design across the board to make sure that every single one of these hundred heroes is memorable.
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is shaping up to be one of the best entries into the series yet, but since we’ve still got to wait until November to play it, you can pass the time by trying out the most recent RPG entry in the series. Valhalla may not have much to do with stealth, as you play as a raiding Viking, but it’s still got the beautiful world design and hectic combat that the series makes the most of.
Sea of Stars
- 30% off
- Find Sea of Stars on Steam
A surprise indie hit from last year, Sea of Stars is a great JRPG that emulates classics like Chrono Trigger and early Dragon Ques games, while still learning modern lessons and integrating interesting new mechanics. Combine that with a wonderful story and you’re sure to come away from this one entirely charmed by everything it has to offer.
Octopath Traveler 2
The first Octopath Traveler game was a fantastic take on classic JRPGs, but many found it fell short in some areas. This sequel improves on absolutely every aspect of the game, making for an incredible experience. All eight stories are memorable in their own right but are even better when they intertwine, the turn-based combat is refined to a perfect point, and even exploring the open world is more rewarding than it was before.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
This game has been out for nine years now and has been a top seller on Steam pretty much the entire time, so chances are you’ve almost certainly already played it. However, if somehow you’re one of the few people who have never touched this masterpiece, you simply must grab it now while it’s 90% off because you definitely won’t regret it.
Tunic
- 50% off
- Find Tunic on Steam
Tunic may look like an isometric Zelda-style game, but it goes so much deeper than that. It has surprisingly challenging combat that you’ll need to carefully learn as you progress, but what makes it stand out is its unique way of puzzle-solving. Technically you have a full complement of abilities from the word go, but you have no idea how to do them, as you need to find pages of the game’s instruction manual out in the world to teach you how to do everything.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
This isn’t the first time the original Mass Effect trilogy has been this heavily discounted on Steam, but if you still haven’t been tempted we implore you to check it out. To get one of gaming’s greatest narrative trilogies for such a steal is an opportunity you can’t pass up, and it will certainly fulfill the requirements of filling the time, as it’s three games in one.