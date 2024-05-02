Stellar Blade: all fish locations, how to catch them, and rewards
One of the biggest parts of Stellar Blade, outside of the main story, is all of the fishing you can do. Aside from the numerous fishing side quests, there is a bonus Nanosuit called Ocean Maid if you catch one of each fish. Here’s everything you need to do if you want this costume.
All small fish locations and bait in Stellar Blade
All small fish can be found at the Oasis in the Great Desert. You can catch them all when you first arrive there after you pick up the fishing rod in Stellar Blade. Small fish like small shrimp the most as bait, so you should use this when you’re trying to catch them. If you need to find the exact location of each fishing spot, check out our Stellar Blade fishing side quest guide.
Here’s the full list of small fish you can get:
- Goldfish – one-star
- Mudskipper – one-star
- Betta – two-star
- Butterflyfish – three-star
- Porcupinefish – one-star
- Lobster – one-star
All medium fish locations and bait in Stellar Blade
All of the medium fish can be found in the small pond in Xion near the entrance to the Wasteland. Medium fish like wriggling bait the best, and if you need to stock up you can grab them from Clyde at the Oasis.
Here’s the full list of medium fish:
- Flying Fish – one-star
- Triggerfish – one-star
- Footballfish – three-star
- Sea Bass – one-star
- Mackerel – one-star
- Red Seabream – three-star
- Koi – two-star
- Channel Catfish – one-star
- Salmon – two-star
All large fish locations and bait in Stellar Blade
Most of the large fish can be found at the pond near the clocktower in Eidos 7, which can be reached by the Plaza fast-travel point. Large fish like the fish slice bait, and you’ll most easily catch them using this. The only large fish we didn’t find here was the Ocean Sunfish, which we caught in the lake in the northwest of the wastelands. It will help you reel in these fish if you purchase more fishing research from Clyde also.
Here is the full list of large fish:
- Mahi-Mahi – one-star
- Halibut – one-star
- Ocean Sunfish – one-star
- Sailfish – two-star
All gigantic and jumbo fish locations and bait in Stellar Bla
All gigantic fish and jumbo fish can be caught at the Oasis. Gigantic fish like special bait and jumbo fish like fantastic bait. If you haven’t unlocked this yet, you can find it in our fantastic bait guide. Again you might want to purchase more fishing research from Clyde to make this easier.
- Great White Shark – three-star
- Arowana – two-star
- Pirarucu – two-star
- Whale Shark – three-star
- Dunkleosteus – three-star
All fish caught reward in Stellar Blade
If you catch all of the fish, and you talk to Clyde again he will reward you with the Ocean Maid outfit. He says that this outfit is made for swimming, however, it doesn’t make you swim any faster than before.