Summer Game Fest 2024 participants revealed

It’s not like the world of video games has been calm so far in 2024, but the real storm is about to arrive with the many showcases planned to take place in June – and the most prominent of them will once again be Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2024, which has gathered a big number of partners under its umbrella.

Keighley announced the first wave of participants for Summer Game Fest 2024, promising that there are “more to be announced” in the coming days and weeks.

Here are all Summer Game Fest 2024 participants that have been revealed so far along with any secure information on what they’re bringing to the show.

All Summer Game Fest 2024 participants

  • 2K – plans to reveal “the next iteration in one of 2K’s biggest and most beloved franchises
  • Amazon Games
  • Amazing Seasun Games
  • Annapurna Interactive
  • Arc Games
  • Atari
  • Bandai Namco
  • Blumhouse Games
  • Bokeh Game Studio Inc.
  • Capcom
  • Day of the Devs
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • Discord
  • Dolby
  • Electronic Arts
  • Embark
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Funcom
  • HoYoverse
  • iam8bit Presents
  • Indie Angels
  • Innersloth
  • IronMace
  • Jyamma games
  • Level Infinite
  • Magic the Gathering
  • Meta
  • NCSoft
  • NetEase Games
  • Netflix Games
  • Nexon
  • Niantic
  • Party Animals
  • Plaion
  • PlayStation
  • Pocketpair
  • Private Division
  • Razer
  • Riot Games
  • S-Game
  • Samsung
  • Sega
  • SNK
  • Steam
  • Sunblink
  • Supercell
  • TiMi Studio Group
  • Torn Banner
  • Ubisoft
  • Uncapped Games – plans to reveal its upcoming RTS game led by David Kim
  • WB Games
  • Xbox

That’s 54 announced partners so far, though not all of them will be presenting video games at the show – companies like Discord, Dolby, and Razer will simply be there to market their software and hardware products. Keighley said that “more than 55” partners will join SGF 2024 in total, so we’ll keep you posted on the missing names as soon as they’re announced.

Summer Game Fest 2024 will take place on June 7, 2024, with separate showcases from other entities following suit shortly afterwards, such as the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 and Ubisoft Forward on June 10.

