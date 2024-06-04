Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule: all event start times
‘Tis the season – of reveals, announcements, surprises, and information overload: That’s right, Summer Game Fest 2024 is upon us. For fans of video games, this is one of the most exciting times of the year with a series of showcases taking place over just a couple of days.
Table of Contents
- Summer Game Fest 2024: start times
- Day of the Devs: start times
- Devolver Direct: start times
- Future of Play Direct: start times
- Wholesome Direct: start times
- Latin American Games Showcase: start times
- SGF Women-led Games: start times
- Future Games Show: start times
- Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty Direct: start times
- PC Gaming Show: start times
- Ubisoft Forward: start times
While companies like Sony and Nintendo like to do their own thing and don’t really participate in this wild gaming weekend, pretty much every other big name in the industry will have something to say or show during the upcoming proceedings.
You can follow our close coverage of the events on videogames.si.com, but if you’d like to watch everything live, then you should bookmark this schedule with all Summer Game Fest 2024 start times and streams.
Summer Game Fest 2024: start times
Kicking off the season is Geoff Keighley’s two-hour show, which – according to the man himself – will mostly focus on previously announced games this year.
- June 7, 2pm PT
- June 7, 4pm CT
- June 7, 5pm ET
- June 7, 10pm BST
- June 7, 11pm CEST
- June 8, 2:30am IST
- June 8, 5am CST
- June 8, 6am KST/JST
- June 8, 7am AEST
- June 8, 9am NZST
Day of the Devs: start times
Day of the Devs will focus on games made by indie studios and start right after Geoff Keighley’s showcase.
- June 7, 4pm PT
- June 7, 6pm CT
- June 7, 7pm ET
- June 8, 12am BST
- June 8, 1am CEST
- June 8, 4:30am IST
- June 8, 7am CST
- June 8, 8am KST/JST
- June 8, 9am AEST
- June 8, 11am NZST
Devolver Direct: start times
Following Day of the Devs is the show brought to you by Devolver, which is known to always have something spicy in store and will celebrate its 15th birthday:
- June 7, 5pm PT
- June 7, 7pm CT
- June 7, 8pm ET
- June 8, 1am BST
- June 8, 2am CEST
- June 8, 5:30am IST
- June 8, 8am CST
- June 8, 9am KST/JST
- June 8, 10am AEST
- June 8, 12pm NZST
Future of Play Direct: start times
This one will have a focus on family-oriented games and kick off the action on Saturday for US viewers.
- June 8, 8am PT
- June 8, 10am CT
- June 8, 11am ET
- June 8, 4pm BST
- June 8, 5pm CEST
- June 8, 8:30pm IST
- June 8, 11pm CST
- June 9, 12am KST/JST
- June 9, 1am AEST
- June 9, 3am NZST
This event will be streamed on the same channel as the events above, but on a separate link for Day 2 of SGF.
Wholesome Direct: start times
Following on from the family-oriented showcase, Wholesome Direct will show off games “that inspire optimism, joy, and introspection.” We could all use some of that.
- June 8, 9am PT
- June 8, 11am CT
- June 8, 12pm ET
- June 8, 5pm BST
- June 8, 6pm CEST
- June 8, 9:30pm IST
- June 9, 12am CST
- June 9, 1am KST/JST
- June 9, 2am AEST
- June 9, 4am NZST
This event will be streamed on the same channel as the events above, but on a separate link for Day 2 of SGF.
Latin American Games Showcase: start times
Continuing from there is a showcase focused on games made by Latin American developers, as the name suggests.
- June 8, 10am PT
- June 8, 12pm CT
- June 8, 1pm ET
- June 8, 6pm BST
- June 8, 7pm CEST
- June 8, 10:30pm IST
- June 9, 1am CST
- June 9, 2am KST/JST
- June 9, 3am AEST
- June 9, 5am NZST
This event will be streamed on the same channel as the events above, but on a separate link for Day 2 of SGF.
SGF Women-led Games: start times
The title once again says it all: A showcase focusing on games made by studios led by women.
- June 8, 11:30am PT
- June 8, 1:30pm CT
- June 8, 2:30pm ET
- June 8, 7:30pm BST
- June 8, 8:30pm CEST
- June 9, 12am IST
- June 9, 2:30am CST
- June 9, 3:30am KST/JST
- June 9, 4:30am AEST
- June 9, 6:30am NZST
This event will be streamed on the same channel as the events above, but on a separate link for Day 2 of SGF.
Future Games Show: start times
A generalist showcase with a focus on PC and console games.
- June 8, 12pm PT
- June 8, 2pm CT
- June 8, 3pm ET
- June 8, 8pm BST
- June 8, 9pm CEST
- June 9, 1am IST
- June 9, 3am CST
- June 9, 4am KST/JST
- June 9, 5am AEST
- June 9, 7am NZST
This event will be streamed on the same channel as the events above, but on a separate link for Day 2 of SGF.
Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty Direct: start times
Beginning Sunday’s proceedings is Microsoft with its – reportedly pretty packed – Xbox Games Showcase and then an extra event focusing solely on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right afterwards.
- June 9, 10am PT
- June 9, 12pm CT
- June 9, 1pm ET
- June 9, 6pm BST
- June 9, 7pm CEST
- June 9, 10:30pm IST
- June 10, 1am CST
- June 10, 2am KST/JST
- June 10, 3am AEST
- June 10, 5am NZST
PC Gaming Show: start times
Following Microsoft’s show is an event dedicated to games for PC.
- June 9, 1pm PT
- June 9, 3pm CT
- June 9, 4pm ET
- June 9, 9pm BST
- June 9, 10pm CEST
- June 10, 1:30am IST
- June 10, 4am CST
- June 10, 5am KST/JST
- June 10, 6am AEST
- June 10, 8am NZST
Ubisoft Forward: start times
Finishing things up on Monday is Ubisoft Forward, which will obviously focus on the publisher’s own titles and services.
- June 10, 12pm PT
- June 10, 2pm CT
- June 10, 3pm ET
- June 10, 8pm BST
- June 10, 9pm CEST
- June 11, 12:30am IST
- June 11, 3am CST
- June 11, 4am KST/JST
- June 11, 5am AEST
- June 11, 7am NZST